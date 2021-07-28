Philippines sees 4,478 more COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday reported 4,478 new coronavirus cases to bring its total count of infections to 1,566,667.

Today's numbers saw active cases down by 1,925 from July 27's 56,477. The Department of Health said four laboratories failed to submit testing results.

"The low number of cases reported today was due to the 9 p.m. extraction done the day prior, not the usual 1 p.m.," DOH said. "Because of that, there were some cases reported yesterday that should have been included in the case counts today."

Active cases: 54,552 or 3.5% of the total

Recoveries : 6,149, bringing the number to 1,484,714

Deaths: 84, or now 27,401 in total

