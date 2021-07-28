A woman braves the heavy rain in Kamuning EDSA in Quezon City in this July 22 photo. Metro Manila and nearby areas have been experiencing monsoon rains due to the southwest monsoon or the habagat
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines sees 4,478 more COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - July 28, 2021 - 4:28pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday reported 4,478 new coronavirus cases to bring its total count of infections to 1,566,667.
Today's numbers saw active cases down by 1,925 from July 27's 56,477. The Department of Health said four laboratories failed to submit testing results.
"The low number of cases reported today was due to the 9 p.m. extraction done the day prior, not the usual 1 p.m.," DOH said. "Because of that, there were some cases reported yesterday that should have been included in the case counts today."
- Active cases: 54,552 or 3.5% of the total
- Recoveries: 6,149, bringing the number to 1,484,714
- Deaths: 84, or now 27,401 in total
Metro Manila's increasing COVID-19 cases
- DOH said there is no "definite evidence" yet that Metro Manila is now under a new surge in COVID-19 infections. It came after OCTA Research yesterday said the capital region is officially seeing an uptick in cases.
- A health official reported that there are now 25 cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant in Metro Manila. The country's total count to date is at 119.
- The Quezon City local government said 82 of its police officers had tested positive for COVID-19. They are from Station 3 in Talipapa in Novaliches who were tested on July 23.
