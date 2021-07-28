




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines sees 4,478 more COVID-19 cases
A woman braves the heavy rain in Kamuning EDSA in Quezon City in this July 22 photo. Metro Manila and nearby areas have been experiencing monsoon rains due to the southwest monsoon or the habagat
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Philippines sees 4,478 more COVID-19 cases

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2021 - 4:28pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday reported 4,478 new coronavirus cases to bring its total count of infections to 1,566,667.



Today's numbers saw active cases down by 1,925 from July 27's 56,477. The Department of Health said four laboratories failed to submit testing results. 



"The low number of cases reported today was due to the 9 p.m. extraction done the day prior, not the usual 1 p.m.," DOH said. "Because of that, there were some cases reported yesterday that should have been included in the case counts today."



    
	
  • Active cases: 54,552 or 3.5% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 6,149, bringing the number to 1,484,714
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 84, or now 27,401 in total
    • 




Metro Manila's increasing COVID-19 cases



    
	
  • DOH said there is no "definite evidence" yet that Metro Manila is now under a new surge in COVID-19 infections. It came after OCTA Research yesterday said the capital region is officially seeing an uptick in cases.
    • 
	
    
	
  • A health official reported that there are now 25 cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant in Metro Manila. The country's total count to date is at 119.
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Quezon City local government said 82 of its police officers had tested positive for COVID-19. They are from Station 3 in Talipapa in Novaliches who were tested on July 23. 
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      QUEZON CITY POLICE DISTRICT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH says booster shot for Sinovac still being studied
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH says booster shot for Sinovac still being studied


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Vaccine Expert Panel is studying whether people administered with Sinovac vaccine should be given booster shots to strengthen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Right now, it's official: we are in a surge here in the National Capital Region," OCTA said on Tuesday. "We can't disregard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration officers quietly return from suspension as 'pastillas' probes continue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration officers quietly return from suspension as 'pastillas' probes continue


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte boasted in his last State of the Nation Address that he fired officials tagged in the “pastillas”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo making moves to forge broad alliance for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo making moves to forge broad alliance for 2022


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo is now moving to forge a broad alliance for the 2022 elections, with her having met at least three...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House to probe 9 &lsquo;narco generals&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House to probe 9 ‘narco generals’


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives yesterday vowed to resume its inquiry into nine police generals earlier linked to illegal drug...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Genome center needs P100M to expand sequencing capacity in Visayas, Mindanao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Genome center needs P100M to expand sequencing capacity in Visayas, Mindanao


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Eva Maria Cutiongco-de la Paz, PGC director for health programs, said the center needs P50 million each for the two satellite...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Internal Affairs Service to investigate police shooting of 2 Albay activists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Internal Affairs Service to investigate police shooting of 2 Albay activists


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“To dispel speculations and allegations about the deaths of the two alleged activists in Albay, I have instructed the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SWS poll finds &rsquo;clear agreement' government must do more to defend West Phl Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SWS poll finds ’clear agreement' government must do more to defend West Phl Sea


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is "clear agreement" among Filipinos that their government is not doing enough to assert the country's rights in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR urges authorities to uphold rule of law in fight vs crime
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR urges authorities to uphold rule of law in fight vs crime


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement Wednesday, the Commission on Human Rights said it “[decries] the culture of killings and the blatant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Milestone' UN-Phl rights program just spin if killings continue, HRW says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Milestone' UN-Phl rights program just spin if killings continue, HRW says


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
A new joint program between the United Nations and the Philippines to improve human rights conditions in the country will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with