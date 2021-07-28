




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Milestone' UN-Phl rights program just spin if killings continue, HRW says
United Nations Philippines Resident Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez, Secretary of Justice Menardo I. Guevarra, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. sign the UN Joint Programme on Human Rights at the Department of Foreign Affairs on July 22, 2021.
United Nations Philippines via Gaylord Hintay, Facebook release

                     

                        

                           
'Milestone' UN-Phl rights program just spin if killings continue, HRW says

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2021 - 10:33am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A new joint program between the United Nations and the Philippines to improve human rights conditions in the country will just be "spin" in the face of continued killings during President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration, Human Rights Watch said.



HRW Asia Division Senior Researcher Carlos Conde noted that while the Philippine government hailed its three-year joint program for capacity building, it is “a spin that flies in the face of the bloody rights catastrophe that is the government’s war on drugs.”





“The agreement with the UN should not by itself be considered progress, which should be measured by accountability and effective reforms,” Conde also said.



More than a year and a half since the UN Human Rights Council announced its resolution to provide technical assistance to the country, the UN and officials of the Philippine government inked the program for capacity-building and technical cooperation on July 22.



During the signing, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the program "manifests the sincere efforts of the Philippine Government to infuse its law enforcement and investigative operations with a human rights dimension in a non-political setting."



UN Philippines Resident Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez meanwhile noted the agreement as a "critical milestone," as "the first-ever UN joint program on human rights in the Philippines, where we put together the capacities and resources of the UN in support of a wide range of national institutions." 



After 'milestone', Duterte taunts ICC



Conde pointed out that just two days after the signing, Duterte, in his last State of the Nation Address, not only touted his bloody “drug war” that has claimed thousands of lives but even taunted the International Criminal Court with a rhetorical order for more killings.



In a speech that went on for nearly three hours, Duterte repeated his comments about killing alleged drug traffickers. 



"Pero ‘yan magprangka ako uli (But let me be frank), I would never deny and the ICC can record it: Those who destroy my country, I will kill you. And those who destroy the young people of our country, I will kill you," the president said.



"Talagang yayariin kita (I will really kill you) because I love my country. You can do it the legal way but it would take you months and years."



The Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC in June requested to open an investigation into the alleged crimes against humanity in the Philippines, but other rights organizations have been pushing the UN Human Rights Council to launch an independent investigation into these killings.



The UNHRC however only adopted a resolution on technical assistance and capacity building to improve the human rights situation in the Philippines.



The program outlined six areas for capacity-building and technical cooperation, covering strengthening domestic investigation and accountability mechanisms, data gathering on alleged police violations and human rights-based approaches to drug control.



Conde noted that even if the program becomes successful, “the UN’s support will not address the core problem: the program has no prospect of convincing Duterte to reverse course and hold abusive officials to account.”



“After all, the killings continue and accountability is practically zero,” he added.



Philippines rejects ICC jurisdiction



The Duterte government has been adamant that the ICC has no jurisdiction over them. They withdrew the Philippines’ membership, although the international tribunal’s Article 27 provide that “withdrawing from the Rome Statue does not discharge a state party from the obligations it has incurred as a member.



“By doubling down on his murderous policy, he is revealing his government’s lack of commitment to the UN program his government just announced,” Conde continued.a



“The true test of the administration’s sincerity will be its willingness to end state-sanctioned killings and uphold its international human rights obligations. Manila can start by supporting genuine accountability and by cooperating with the ICC investigation,” he also said.



The Department of Justice is also leading an inter-agency review of “drug war” operations that resulted in deaths and has flagged, in its initial report, that police fail to follow protocols.



Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard, a former UN special rapporteur, said in January that the review must also look into how cops in cases where suspects died were emboldened to kill.



The benchmark for exacting accountability for killings and human rights violations in the country must also go beyond dismissing cops found to have committed them, she added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DRUG WAR
                                                      HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SONA 2021
                                                      UNITED NATIONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Right now, it's official: we are in a surge here in the National Capital Region," OCTA said on Tuesday. "We can't disregard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH says booster shot for Sinovac still being studied
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH says booster shot for Sinovac still being studied


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Vaccine Expert Panel is studying whether people administered with Sinovac vaccine should be given booster shots to strengthen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House to probe 9 &lsquo;narco generals&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House to probe 9 ‘narco generals’


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives yesterday vowed to resume its inquiry into nine police generals earlier linked to illegal drug...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace distances from matrix linking Hidilyn Diaz in oust-Duterte plot                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace distances from matrix linking Hidilyn Diaz in oust-Duterte plot


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Tuesday distanced himself from the matrix that had linked weightlifter and Olympic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Untemplated: Our Future, Now
                              


                              

                                                                  By BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. |
                                 July 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s time to refresh that active idealism in us again to harness everything for the common good of the people and the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Business groups welcome call for passage of legislative measures
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business groups welcome call for passage of legislative measures


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Business groups welcomed the call of President Duterte in his State of the Nation Address for the passage of legislative measures...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go: Duterte has delivered on campaign promises
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 July 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Filipino people will judge and attest to the success of President Duterte’s leadership and the positive change his administration has brought to their lives, said Sen. Bong Go.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marawi rehab at 70%, done by end of Duterte's term &mdash; official
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marawi rehab at 70%, done by end of Duterte's term — official


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Secretary Eduardo del Rosario said their progress in the overall reconstruction is now between 70 to 75%.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Delivery delays hamper vaccination in 'lower-risk' Quezon province
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Delivery delays hamper vaccination in 'lower-risk' Quezon province


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A councilor in Quezon said the people of Macalelon town are eager to get inoculated against COVID-19 but that deliveries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH, DILG to LGUs: Ensure jab centers are safe amid rainy season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH, DILG to LGUs: Ensure jab centers are safe amid rainy season


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The two agencies issued the call Tuesday following reports of people waiting under the rain and in flooded areas for hours...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with