Over 200k affected by monsoon rains — NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or “habagat” enhanced by Typhoon Fabian, which exited the Philippine area of responsibility last weekend, has affected more than 200,000 persons, data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed.

In its situation report on Monday morning, the NDRRMC said there are 50,676 families or 202,213 persons affected in 480 barangays from Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, CAR and Metro Manila regions.

The government’s 365 evacuation centers in the affected regions are temporarily housing 10,242 persons or 38,472 persons. There are also 7,374 affected families or 33,767 persons staying outside these facilities, the Council’s report also said.

The NDRRMC noted that the “affected population in [the National Capital Region] is still being validated.”

The council also said 505 families or 1,945 persons were pre-emptively evacuated.

Although on Sunday NDRRMC Spokesperson Mark Timbal said that three people were killed and five were, the latest sitrep reflected only one dead and two injured.

Timbal told reporters on Monday morning that regional officers of the council are still confirming reported incidents and the number may rise after validation.

Authorities recorded one 39-year-old female dead due to a fallen tree in Benguet province. A 63-year-old male and 29-year-old male were also injured due to a fallen tree in Benguet on July 23.

Damage

Damage on agriculture incurred due to the continuous monsoon rains the past week has also reached P102,305,574.92. Damage to infrastructure is estimated at P2,428,000.

The NDRRMC said 143 houses were totally wrecked due to the weather disturbance, while 447 houses were partially damaged in the Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, CAR and Metro Manila regions.

The government has so far provided P2,901,822-worth of assistance in five affected regions. — Kristine Joy Patag