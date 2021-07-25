




































































 




   







   















PNP to observe 'maximum tolerance' for SONA protesters
The anti-Duterte rally on July 23, 2018 drew in 23,000 protesters.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

                     

                        

                           
PNP to observe 'maximum tolerance' for SONA protesters

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2021 - 4:08pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — As it did a year ago, the Philippine National Police on Sunday urged protesters to "seriously consider" holding their mass actions online instead of in-person for President Rodrigo Duterte's sixth and final State of the Nation Address on Monday. 



In a press statement sent to media, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, called for peaceful demonstrations as he instructed police personnel to "keep their tempers in check and remain professional, strictly observing maximum tolerance in dealing with groups staging mass actions."





He added that while PNP personnel are directed to observe maximum tolerance towards demonstrators, any groups conducting mass protests should also police their ranks and ensure that they also respect the mandate of policemen to serve and protect.



"Let's just learn to respect each other and I assure you we won't have any problems... In the past five SONAs of our President Duterte, your Philippine National Police has demonstrated well its respect for the right of our countrymen to hold protest actions to express their views," he claimed.



"This coming Monday, nothing will stop you from holding rallies but we hope that this will be done in a way that does not violate our mandate to maintain peace, order and safety of everyone especially and local transmission of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed."



Did PNP really respect the right to assembly?



This is not the first time the PNP promised "maximum tolerance" when dealing with protest actions. 



At last year's SONA, though, police arrested members of transport group Piston who were on their way to a mobilization at the University of the Philippines Diliman hours before the SONA had actually started. 



READ: 'Advance mag-isip': Cops arrest PISTON members headed to protest at UP Diliman



Piston said its members were illegally arrested as they were on their way to a protest that had not even begun when they were arrested by cops. 



Manila police personnel were also filmed confiscating protest materials from a churchgoer in the middle of a Mass.






Former PNP chief Debold Sinas, who was Metro Manila police chief at the time, gave the order to arrest any protesters along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.



As a result, the National Capital Region Police Office deployed plainclothes officers in and around the area to intercept and arrest any demonstrators. 



READ: 'Walang usap-usap': Protesters outside UP will be arrested, NCRPO chief says



"We won't set them free just like that anymore, just to show them that we mean business," Sinas, who himself violated quarantine protocols, said then in Filipino. 



"No discussion. If anyone brings out a placard, they're arrested right away," he also said.



Over the coronavirus pandemic, the national police have often used the violation of social distancing rules to justify arresting protesters.



A total of 15,000 police personnel will be deployed to secure peace and order during Duterte's final SONA, the police chief also disclosed earlier.



Eleazar earlier Friday also ordered the suspension of all permits to carry firearms outside of residence ahead of the chief executive's final SONA.



"Talking to them can be smooth and calm as long as they follow the rules, especially now that there is a pandemic. I hope that the groups will have an orderly and voluntary dispersal and there will be no more chaos," he also said in Filipino.



"I am urging these groups to hold their activities online to ensure safety amid the health crisis. It doesn't matter how your activity is done. What is important is that you have conveyed the message that you want our countrymen to know."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 22, 2021 - 12:16pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on the preparations for and the delivery of President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address.



Photo: RTVM screengrab from SONA 2020

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 22, 2021 - 12:16pm                              


                              
Akbayan party-list will hold a "Goodbye, Duterte!" protest in Quezon City on Friday, July 23, days before President Rodrigo Duterte will give the last State of the Nation Address of his presidency, the party-list says in an advisory.



"Akbayan advocates will bring oversized and colorful letters to spell out 'Goodbye, Duterte' along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City. They will also bring moving boxes to send the strong message that Duterte needs to move out of his office as soon as possible and face accountability for his crimes against the people," it also says.



The protest will be at the Commission on Human Rights grounds, the site of a "freedom park" where protests and small gatherings are allowed.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 19, 2021 - 3:46pm                              


                              
The House of Representatives will allow around 350 people to attend President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address, the last for his presidency, on June 26, House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza says.



In a briefing, Mendoza says attendees will be from the Senate, House as well as other agencies. The number also includes guests.



He says the House session hall can normally hold around 1,500 people but capacity is lower due to physical distancing requirements.



Attendees will need to take an RT-PCR test prior to the SONA and an antigen test on the day of the address.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
                                 Bobit Avila, STAR columnist, writes 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bobit Avila, STAR columnist, writes 30


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Valeriano "Bobit" Avila, whose opinion columns graced the pages of The Philippine STAR and The Feeman for decades,...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Habagat leaves 3 dead, 44,000 affected in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Habagat leaves 3 dead, 44,000 affected in Philippines 


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The NDRRMC on Sunday said three people were killed from monsoon rains and 44,563 individuals evacuated. 

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Monsoon floods cities; thousands evacuated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Monsoon floods cities; thousands evacuated


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities moved thousands of residents of Metro Manila out of their low-lying communities yesterday as heavy monsoon rain,...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duterte to LGUs: Be 'more sane' in vaccination programs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to LGUs: Be 'more sane' in vaccination programs


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Actually, it looks like we didn't fall short with vaccines. The problem is for the local governments to come up with a more...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 VP Robredo's NagaVax Express project inoculates over 6,700 in two days
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
VP Robredo's NagaVax Express project inoculates over 6,700 in two days


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If day 1 was a breeze, day 2 was a riot. There were too many who trooped to the vaccination sites who were unscheduled....

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Dominguez says government allocated P45 billion for COVID-19 vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dominguez says government allocated P45 billion for COVID-19 vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said the amount can be used to fund both additional pandemic vaccines or booster shots,...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 5,479 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines' total to 1.54 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5,479 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines' total to 1.54 million


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health on Sunday reported 5,479 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total count of infections...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte's legislative agenda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte's legislative agenda


                              

                                                                  By Clarissa Egrubay |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
With less than a year in office, what will be the president's agenda for his final SONA?

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Masungi Georeserve calls for action, protection after shooting of 2 forest rangers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Masungi Georeserve calls for action, protection after shooting of 2 forest rangers


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The conservation organization reported that two forest rangers stationed at its reforestation site under the Masungi Geopark...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 PNP: Disaster response units mobilized amid heavy rains
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: Disaster response units mobilized amid heavy rains


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement, the police chief said that 539, police search and rescue personnel have been deployed in five Luzon regions...

                                                         


      

         

            
