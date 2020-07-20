PHILSTAR VIDEOS
The anti-Duterte rally on July 23, 2018 drew in 23,000 protesters.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file
Just do SONA protests online, PNP chief asks protesters
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2020 - 12:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Protestors planning to take to the streets for President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address on July 27 should just conduct their demonstrations online, Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the national police, said in his Monday briefing. 

Asked what his directives for Metro Manila would be vis-a-vis the demonstrations protesting ABS-CBN's franchise denial and the project SONA protests, Gamboa said: "We know that there are prohibitions on mass gatherings under quarantine protocols, but of course, the public has freedom of expression. The PNP would always respect that."

Holding mass gatherings, like a birthday party for instance, is against quarantine regulations. 

Multi-sectoral groups have already said they would be holding mass actions on Duterte's SONA that would practice physical distancing. Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) also said it was encouraging demonstrators to wear face masks or face shields.

"For those planning to protest, we're pleading with you, if possible, just do it online, because these are not ordinary times. You saw in the past SONA that we allowed it, but now, we have a specific situation in this pandemic. We hope everybody would cooperate because it's not only for our good but for you and for others," he said.

RELATED: June 12 protests will be dispersed, IATF protocols will be 'enforced' — PNP | UP Cebu protesters 'tried the tolerance of police, went too far' — PNP chief

"The PNP will always balance freedom of expression that people want to exercise and of course keeping the necessary measures especially quarantine protocols on mass gathering. But we will of course practice maximum tolerance," he added.

The national police has promised maximum tolerance in the past, once before Labor Day and another before Independence Day, though both instances of peaceful protest yielded warrantless arrests of their own—even those who did protest online or practice physical distancing—that only led to violations of the very health protocols supposedly being enforced.

"We don't want to be linked to Martial Law-type [enforcement] anymore, and us in the PNP, we have always practiced maximum tolerance. But of course, we will always implement the law," Gamboa said. 

READ: PNP: We'll go 'straight to arrests' in 'martial law-type' quarantine

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: July 18, 2020 - 11:25am

Monitor updates as we follow President Rodrigo Duterte's 5th SONA.

July 18, 2020 - 11:25am

Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima expresses support with various groups in their efforts to denounce the government’s policies through the nationwide “SONagkaisa” protests before and during President Rodrigo Duterte's fifth State of the Nation Address on July 27.

“LET THE RECKONING BEGIN NOW! Stop this vindictive, murderous, power-hungry, morally-bankrupt and abusive regime from further inflicting sufferings on Filipinos!” she says in her dispatch.

“We cannot allow our country, a cradle of democracy, to fully become a pathocracy ruled by a psychopathic leader,” she adds.

July 16, 2020 - 12:31pm

Senate President Tito Sotto says President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to deliver his fifth State of the Nation Address in the Batasang Pambansa on July 27, 2020.

Only a total of 50 people will be allowed inside the Batasan for SONA, he adds.

Philstar
