




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOH: NCR Plus, other areas show increase in COVID-19 cases
Residents queue up at a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination centre in Mandaluyong City, suburban Manila on July 15, 2021.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

                     

                        

                           
DOH: NCR Plus, other areas show increase in COVID-19 cases

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 3:09pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and other areas in the Philippines are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health said Friday.



In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the risk classification of the entire country remains at low risk but “more regions are experiencing a trend reversal to positive two-week growth rate.”





The average daily cases in the Philippines increased to 5,666 per day from July 16 to 22, higher than the average of 5,040 infections in the previous week.



“After a slow decline in the past weeks, the case trend in the NCR Plus areas is showing an increase in the recent week,” Vergeire said.



“Fastest increase” in cases were seen in Cavite and Bulacan.



In the capital region, authorities recorded 797 cases from July 16 to 22, an increase of 197 cases from the previous week. Eleven areas also exhibited positive two-week growth rates.



“There is a need to identify the causes of this increase in cases in these local governments to preserve the gains achieved in the past two months,” Vergeire said.



“The detection of variants of concern can be correlated with the case spikes that we are experiencing,” she added.



Trends in other areas



Rise in cases was seen in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Calabarzon, while a decline in cases was observed in Bicol region, the health official said.



Ilocos region, Mimaropa and the Cordillera Administration Region showed a plateauing in infections.



In the Visayas, a “steep rise” in cases was seen in Central Visayas. COVID-19 infections were declining in Eastern Visayas, while cases were plateauing in Western Visayas.



In southern Philippines, Northern Mindanao exhibited a “fast increase” in cases. Infections were also increasing in Caraga and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindano.



A downward trend was seen in Zamboanga Peninsula and Davao region, while the case trend in Soccksargen was plateauing, Vergeire also said.



Authorities placed Metro Manila, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions until July 31. This was after the DOH confirmed the local transmission of the more transmissible Delta variant.



The Philippines has reported 1.53 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former and current senators, Duterte men dominate early Senate bet lists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former and current senators, Duterte men dominate early Senate bet lists


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
There are four possible senatorial bets being considered by both Duterte and by the Lacson-Sotto tandem.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines confirms local transmission of Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines confirms local transmission of Delta variant


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement issued late Thursday, the DOH said that based on the phylogenetic analysis by genomic experts and the investigation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Pacquiao free to expose corruption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Pacquiao free to expose corruption


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao is free to release materials that would prove his allegations about supposed corruption in government,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo lack of funds not a liability &ndash; Lagman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo lack of funds not a liability – Lagman


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A veteran lawmaker in the House of Representatives believes Vice President Leni Robredo’s lack of funds to bankroll...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Monsoon continues to bring rains
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Monsoon continues to bring rains


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Monsoon rains will persist in most parts of the country even as Typhoon Fabian moves slowly north-westward until it exits...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 6,845 new coronavirus infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 6,845 new coronavirus infections


                              

                                 13 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Friday reported 6,845 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,537,097.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief orders creation of special task force to probe radio commentator's slay in Cebu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief orders creation of special task force to probe radio commentator's slay in Cebu


                              

                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police has ordered its Cebu regional office to conduct a thorough investigation into the killing of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Reinforcement needed': Gov't told to hire more doctors, nurses amid Delta variant threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Reinforcement needed': Gov't told to hire more doctors, nurses amid Delta variant threat


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Villanueva urged the government to give the health department enough funds to hire 5,008 nurses and 1,234 doctors who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF revises protocols for inbound passengers from 'green' countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF revises protocols for inbound passengers from 'green' countries


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The government’s coronavirus task force revised its protocols for international passengers coming from “green”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kids aged 5-17 again barred from leaving homes in Metro Manila, 4 other areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kids aged 5-17 again barred from leaving homes in Metro Manila, 4 other areas


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Children aged five to 17 years old are again prohibited from leaving their homes as Metro Manila and four other areas shifted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with