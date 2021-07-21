




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Bikoy' faces new arrest warrant for skipping arraignment on perjury case
Peter Joemel Advincula who claimed that he is "Bikoy," the hooded man in the "Ang Totoong Narcolist" videos, left the Philippine National Police headquarters on May 25, 2019 after he posted bail for estafa charges against him. But he returned two days later for protective custody. 
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
'Bikoy' faces new arrest warrant for skipping arraignment on perjury case

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 10:38am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A Manila court has again issued a warrant of arrest against Peter Joemel Advincula, the man claiming he was the "Bikoy" in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos, over a perjury charge for linking Free Legal Assistance Group lawyers to a supposed ouster plot against President Rodrigo Duterte.



Manila Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 17 Presiding Judge Karla Funtila-Abugan ordered the issuance of a warrant of arrest against Advincula for failing to attend the arraignment and preliminary conference for the perjury case against him.





“In view of the failure of the accused to appear in today’s hearing despite notice and upon motions of both the private prosecutor and public prosecutor, let the cash bail posted by accused [Advincula] be forfeited and confiscated in favor of the government,” the one-page order issued Monday read.”



“Issue a warrant of arrest against him with bail at double the amount of the previous bail posted by the accused,” it added.



The same court in January issued a warrant against Advincula and set bail at P18,000.



The charge stemmed from a complaint filed by FLAG lawyers Chel Diokno, Erin Tañada and Theodore Te. The perjury case against Advincula is an offshoot of a sedition complaint the police filed against more than 30 personalities linked to the political opposition.



Advincula was a respondent and witness in the complaint.



The FLAG lawyers accused Advincula of lying in his sworn affidavit when he linked them to “Project Sodoma”, a supposed plot to erode trust in the government and lead to Duterte's ouster.



In the end, only 11 people — including Advincula and former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV — named in the police complaint were charged with conspiracy to commit sedition. Complaints against dozens of others, including the FLAG lawyers, were dismissed.



Arraignment in August



The Manila court noted that the three lawyers and their defense counsel, lawyer Doroteo Miguel Carillo were present during the arraignment.



It then directed the prosecution to secure indorsement from the Department of Justice so a Manila public prosecutor may conduct further proceedings on the case.



The arraignment and preliminary conference of the case have been reset to August 26 in the morning.



Judge Funtila-Abugan also stated in her order that her husband, Assistant State Prosecutor Herbert Calvin Abugan, is the investigating prosecutor of a separate estafa complaint against Advincula.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANG TOTOONG NARCOLIST
                                                      FREE LEGAL ASSISTANCE GROUP
                                                      PERJURY
                                                      PETER JOEMEL ADVINCULA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fabian intensifies into typhoon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fabian intensifies into typhoon


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fabian intensified into a typhoon yesterday afternoon as it hovered over extreme Northern Luzon, bringing monsoon rains over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBI subpoenas 7 hospitals over overpriced Remdesivir
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI subpoenas 7 hospitals over overpriced Remdesivir


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Bureau of Investigation has subpoenaed seven hospitals for allegedly overpricing the investigational antiviral...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Chinese ships go away perhaps to avoid confrontation&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Chinese ships go away perhaps to avoid confrontation’


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
It is now easier to drive away Chinese vessels from the West Philippine Sea because China is avoiding confrontations in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enough vaccines until Aug. 17, says Galvez
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enough vaccines until Aug. 17, says Galvez


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
There will be no shortage in COVID-19 vaccines until Aug. 17 as the country has a stockpile of more than 10 million doses,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Typhoon Fabian decelerates; southwest monsoon affects Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Typhoon Fabian decelerates; southwest monsoon affects Philippines


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fabian and Severe Tropical Storm Cempaka—a cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility—continue to enhance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 De Lima, Duterte critic detained on drug cases, will seek reelection in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
De Lima, Duterte critic detained on drug cases, will seek reelection in 2022


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A statement released by the senator's office confirmed this, noting that the "political persecution" of De Lima has only...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines, Oman agree to end travel ban
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines, Oman agree to end travel ban


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ suspension of the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Oman has ended after both countries discussed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte greets Muslims on Eid&rsquo;l Adha feast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte greets Muslims on Eid’l Adha feast


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte and Palace officials yesterday joined the Muslim community in the observation of Eid’l Adha or the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Stranded seafarers, transport workers get aid from senator
                              


                              

                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go continues to provide additional support to economic frontliners whose lives and livelihoods were adversely affected by the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Fabian' reaches typhoon status; no storm signals raised
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Fabian' reaches typhoon status; no storm signals raised


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said Fabian seen to further strengthen and could reach peak intensity of 155 kph by Thursday evening or early Friday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with