




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Duterte to APEC: Non-discriminatory vaccination certificates needed
Duterte batted for the need to have uniform vaccination certificates to enable everyone to travel with strict adherence to health and safety protocols.
Presidential photo/Toto Lozano

                     

                        

                           
Duterte to APEC: Non-discriminatory vaccination certificates needed

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - July 18, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has urged the 21 member-economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to work on the use of internationally recognized digital vaccination cards that will boost travel globally while countries work their way to recovery.



Duterte batted for the need to have uniform vaccination certificates to enable everyone to travel with strict adherence to health and safety protocols.



“APEC must also take the initiative to facilitate international travel while safeguarding public health,” the President said in his intervention during the APEC Leaders Informal Retreat held virtually Friday evening.



“It is about time that we consider arrangements on the use of internationally recognized digital vaccination certificates that are scientific, verifiable and non-discriminatory,” he added, noting probably how some developed countries are not recognizing Chinese and Russian developed vaccines for entry to their countries.



The European Union, for example, has made available its COVID-19 passport for all EU citizens and residents, as well as for specific categories of travelers from third countries as part of efforts to restore the freedom of travel for vaccinates persons.



E-commerce, digitalization



During the APEC forum, Duterte discussed the importance of economic cooperation in recovery. “Beyond vaccines, economic recovery is also contingent on resilient global value chains and free movement of goods and peoples.”



He pushed for the immediate realization of the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific, drawing elements from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement and other regional arrangements.



Since many are forced to adjust to work arrangements at home during lockdowns, Duterte noted how trade has shifted to e-commerce and other digital activities.



“The pandemic has accelerated our shift to e-commerce and other digital activities. We need to ensure that micro, small and medium enterprises are able to fully participate in the digital economy. After all, APEC is home to more than 100 million MSMEs. They are drivers of economic growth,” he said.



Duterte recognized how COVID-19 has compelled many economies, including the Philippines, to ramp up fiscal spending on mitigation and recovery measures.



“As a result, debt among many developing countries has increased. It is crucial that we ensure debt sustainably to avert volatilities in global financial markets. We must coordinate policy responses to prevent sudden swings in interest rates that could affect debt servicing,” Duterte said.



“COVID-19 will not be the last disruptive event that humanity will face. Yet, our global and domestic mechanisms remain inadequate to address systemic shocks of great magnitude. It is our collective obligation (to) future-proof our region. We can do this by harnessing technology and innovation through enhanced multilateralism,” he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      APEC
                                                      PRESIDENT DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cusi faction knocks out Pacquiao as PDP-Laban president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cusi faction knocks out Pacquiao as PDP-Laban president


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan faction led by its vice chairperson Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says to run for vice president to gain immunity from suit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says to run for vice president to gain immunity from suit


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday he will run for vice president in the 2022 elections to gain immunity from suit, in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 1.5-M
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 1.5-M


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has surpassed 1.5 million after local health authorities reported 6,040...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines receives 1.6-M doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines receives 1.6-M doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country received Saturday 1,606,600 more doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical Depression Fabian slightly intensifies, enhances &lsquo;habagat&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical Depression Fabian slightly intensifies, enhances ‘habagat’


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical depression Fabian slightly intensified Saturday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Koko to Cusi: We won&rsquo;t give up party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Koko to Cusi: We won’t give up party


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will ultimately rule on the conflict within the ruling PDP-Laban, Sen. Aquilino Pimentel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mayors reviewing policy on outdoor activities for kids
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mayors reviewing policy on outdoor activities for kids


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
With reports of COVID-19’s highly transmissible Delta variant entering Metro Manila, mayors are taking a step back to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: VP run for immunity amid threats
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: VP run for immunity amid threats


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte said yesterday that he has considered running for vice president next year to get immunity from lawsuits,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 of local Delta cases unvaccinated &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 of local Delta cases unvaccinated – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The two local cases of COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Antique are unvaccinated senior citizens, the Department of Health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Give A4 workers random swab tests &ndash; TUCP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Give A4 workers random swab tests – TUCP


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
To know the extent of COVID-19 infections among the workers, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines yesterday asked the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with