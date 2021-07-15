House probe sought into dumping of raw sewage in West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — The Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives is calling for a congressional investigation into the reported dumping of raw sewage in parts of the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

“The constant dumping of human waste and sewage of vessels seriously destroys the reefs and marine life in the West Philippine Sea,” the six-member bloc said in House Resolution No. 1961, warning that this can even lead to a “hunger crisis for the entire world.”

The progressive group which forms part of the House minority bloc based their call for a probe on a report by US-based geospatial imagery and data analysis company Simularity which said that raw sewage from hundreds of anchored ships have damaged coral reefs in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

It remains to be seen whether the Duterte-aligned House will heed the leftist bloc’s call for a probe on this. It had rarely acted on previous appeals for investigations coming from the Makabayan bloc. — Xave Gregorio