Lorenzana questions satellite photos of sewage dumped in West Philippine Sea
This June 17, 2021 photo show anchored ships in Union Banks within the Philippine exclusive economic zone.
MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Tuesday questioned a report of anchored ships dumping sewage in the West Philippine Sea.



US-based Simularity earlier released satellite photos showing increased chlorophyll-a blooms in the Union Banks from anchored ships in the Spratly Islands, damaging coral reefs in the area.DENR to look into report of ships dumping waste in West Philippine Sea





While Simularity co-founder and CEO Liz Derr noted that they were not able to verify if these ships are from China, the Philippine Coast Guard has taken photos of the vessels since March "and they are clearly Chinese."



Lorenzana, meanwhile, questioned the conclusion of Simularity based from satellite photos alone.



"While we are confirming and verifying these wastes being dumped in the WPS, we consider such irresponsible acts, if true, to be gravely detrimental to the marine ecology in the area," Lorenzana said in a statement.



The Defense chief said he has ordered the Western Command to look into the alleged dumping of wastes in the area.



"Despite conflicting claims and interests by states in the South China Sea, all nations must be responsible stewards of our natural resources and environment," he said.



Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said they will coordinate with the Department of Defense and Philippine Coast Guard on the authenticity of the report.



Antiporda added that they will also call the attention of the Chinese government through the Department of Foreign Affairs while authorities validate if the ships are indeed from China.



Simularity warned that chlorophyll-a concentration in water would lead to a "dead zone."



"Excess phytoplankton that cannot be consumed by the reef inhabitants dies off and sinks to the sea floor, where it consumed by bacteria," the report read.



"These bacteria consume oxygen that would normally be available to the fish, creating a 'dead zone,'" it added. — Patricia Lourdes Viray


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DELFIN LORENZANA
                                                      SOUTH CHINA SEA
                                                      SPRATLY ISLANDS
                                                      WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
