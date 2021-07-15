




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
After â5 long years of inaction,â Carpio lists 5 ways to defend the West Philippine Sea
This handout photo taken April 14, 2021, and received from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) April 15, Philippine coast guard personnel aboard rubber boats and displaying a Philippine flag, patrol past Chinese vessels at Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef in the West Philippine Sea.
PCG/Releaed

                     

                        

                           
After ‘5 long years of inaction,’ Carpio lists 5 ways to defend the West Philippine Sea

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2021 - 12:37pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Nearly five years ago, President Rodrigo Duterte said he was "setting aside" Manila's arbitral win in the West Philippine Sea to pursue closer ties with Beijing, citing changing politics in Southeast Asia. 



Since then, the regional power has repeatedly deployed its ships into the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, demonstrating its continued refusal to recognize the arbitral ruling that invalidated its expansive claims in the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea. 





Within the same period of time, hundreds of ships anchored in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea have dumped raw sewage causing damage that  "is visible from space" and will "take decades to recover from," according to a report from US geospatial imagery and data analysis firm Simularity.



During a media forum hosted by emerging opposition coalition 1Sambayan, former Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio, who was part of the delegation that represented the Philippines at the United Nations-backed Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, said there are five steps that can be taken to reverse "five long years of inaction" by the current administration. 



Withdraw authorization for Chinese fishermen to fish in Philippine EEZ 



Three years into his term, Duterte announced that he entered into an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping allowing China to trawl in Philippine waters. 



The deal, according to Duterte, was that China would be allowed to fish in Recto (Reed) Bank, which is fully within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. In return, the naval power would no longer block Filipino fishermen from accessing Scarborough or Panatag Shoal, a traditional fishing ground off Zambales.



Malacañang previously said the agreement was undocumented but legally binding — now it denies that such a deal exists. 



Carpio said any authorization given by Duterte for China to trawl in Philippine waters must be "immediately" withdrawn as foreign fishermen leave "very little" catch behind for Filipinos. 



"Filipino fishermen and Filipino consumers are suffering because of an unconstitutional policy of President Duterte favoring Chinese fishermen," he said.  



"We now have to import galunggong from China and they get this galunggong from the West Philippine Sea. Our own galunggong. Galunggong is now twice as expensive as chicken." 



READ: Here's why the Philippines is importing galunggong and why it matters | Boycott galunggong from China – group



He also said Duterte had "no authority" to allow China to fish in the West Philippine Sea in the first place. "The Constitution mandates that the nation's marine wealth in the [EEZ] shall be reserved for the exclusive use and enjoyment of Filipino citizens."



Retract Duterte statement that China is in possession of WPS 



Contradicting a claim often made by Duterte, Carpio again emphasized: "China is not in possession of the West Philippine Sea." 



"With his statement, President Duterte is actually discouraging Philippine service contractors from performing their obligations under their service contracts with the Philippine government," the retired justice said. 



"How can they perform their obligations to the Philippine government if China, and not the Philippines, is in possession of the West Philippine Sea?" 



According to Caprio, Recto Bank should replace the Malampaya gas field which supplies 40% of the energy requirement of Luzon and is expected to run out of gas in three to four years. 



He said Recto Bank "has gas reserves more than twice the Malampaya gas field" but is inaccessible to Philippine service contractors because of Duterte's statements. 



"Unless we find a replacement for Malampaya, Luzon will have 12 to 14 hours of rotating brownouts every day two to three or four years from now," he warned. 



Join freedom of navigation exercises 



Carpio said the Philippines can also join freedom of navigation exercises conducted by the US in the West Philippine Sea. 



Freedom of navigation operations are often undertaken as a way to deter adversaries and challenge maritime claims deemed excessive under international law.



FONOPS, Caprio said, "represent the strongest enforcement of the arbitral award because they demonstrate to China and the rest of the world that in the West Philippine Sea, there is an exclusive economic zone of a coastal state." 



He noted that countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Australia, Canada, India, Germany, and soon the Netherlands, conduct FONOPS in the South China Sea as well. 



Conduct joint patrols with other ASEAN coastal states 



The Philippines can also conduct joint patrols with Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei in each other's EEZs, Carpio said. 



"The joint patrols will enforce the arbitral award by state practice and demonstrate to China and to the world that in the South China Sea, these ASEAN coastal states have their own [EEZs] unimpaired by China's nine-dash line." 



"These joint patrols are peaceful and lawful exercises of sovereign rights and are allowed under [the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea] to protect a coastal state's exclusive right to the living and nonliving resources within its [EEZ]."



The Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia already hold joint patrols in the waters near their maritime boundaries to deter piracy and smuggling. 



File Extended Continental Shelf claim 



Finally, Carpio said, the Philippines can file a 150 nautical mile extended continental shelf claim of the coast of Luzon facing the West Philippine Sea with the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf. 



The extended continental shelf will start where the Philippines' 200 nautical mile EEZ in the WPS ends, he added.



"The Philippines can file this extended continental shelf claim unilaterally, just like the extended continental shelf claim that we filed in Benham Rise or Philippine Rise facing the Pacific Ocean."



Filing such a claim, Caprio said, "asserts the existence of a Philippine [EEZ] in the West Philippine Sea and asserts by state practice the arbitral award." 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANTONIO CARPIO
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque: Next quarantine classifications set
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque: Next quarantine classifications set


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force has decided on the updated quarantine classifications of areas, but local executives...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Not the first time': FOCAP calls out Roque for response to BBC journalist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Not the first time': FOCAP calls out Roque for response to BBC journalist


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This was not the first time Secretary Roque had treated journalists, women in particular, with disrespect," FOCAP said on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to preside over PDP-Laban meeting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to preside over PDP-Laban meeting


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte is set to preside over the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan national assembly on July 17 in Clark,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LPA off Central Luzon to bring rain this weekend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LPA off Central Luzon to bring rain this weekend


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A low-pressure area east of Central Luzon is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains over parts of the country...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines welcomes US support for 2016 arbitral award, reaffirmation of MDT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines welcomes US support for 2016 arbitral award, reaffirmation of MDT


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
During the Special ASEAN-US Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Wednesday (Manila time), Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Labor group asks NBI to track down people behind red-tagging on social media
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Labor group asks NBI to track down people behind red-tagging on social media


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Labor union Kilusang Mayo Uno asked the National Bureau of Investigation to track down the people behind multiple social media...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines renews call for return of &lsquo;status quo ante&rsquo; in Myanmar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines renews call for return of ‘status quo ante’ in Myanmar


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Wednesday renewed its call on the Myanmar junta to release deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COA report on low spending of Bayanihan 2 funds 'inaccurate, misleading' &mdash; CHED
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COA report on low spending of Bayanihan 2 funds 'inaccurate, misleading' — CHED


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
CHED on Wednesday called COA's report on supposed low spending of Bayanihan 2 funds as "inaccurate, misleading" and did not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to resume sending workers to Israel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to resume sending workers to Israel


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will resume sending workers to Israel after hostilities between the Middle Eastern country and Palestinian...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No need for Duterte to get booster shot vs COVID-19 &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No need for Duterte to get booster shot vs COVID-19 — Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been fully vaccinated with Sinopharm jabs, does not need a COVID-19 booster shot, Malacañang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with