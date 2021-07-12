Duterte gets second dose of Sinopharm COVID-19 jab

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



The 76-year-old leader received his second dose of Sinopharm vaccine Monday, his spokesman said.



"I confirm that PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) had his second dose of Sinopharm tonight (July 12) before his meeting with select members of the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases)," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.



Health Secretary Francisco Duque III administered the shot to the president.



Duterte got his first COVID-19 jab last May 3. His first dose was covered by the compassionate use permit issued to the Presidential Security Group (PSG) hospital by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA approved the compassionate use of 10,000 doses of Sinopharm shots for PSG personnel last February.



Last month, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization permitting the health department to accept Sinopharm vaccines donated by China. The vaccine has also been granted an emergency use listing by the World Health Organization.



Sinopharm shots were given to PSG members last year even if the FDA had yet to approve the use of any COVID-19 jabs in the Philippines. Officials have justified the vaccination, saying the PSG personnel have to be safe from COVID-19 so they can protect Duterte.