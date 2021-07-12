




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Despite expulsion from PDP-Laban, Palace says Duterte recognizes Cusi's leadership
In this Oct. 16, 2019 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte chats with Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on the sidelines of the Switch-on Celebration of San Buenaventura Power Ltd. Co. 500-Megawatt Supercritical Coal-Fired Power Plant at the Grand Hyatt Manila in Taguig City
Presidential Photo/Karl Norman Alonzo

                     

                        

                           
Despite expulsion from PDP-Laban, Palace says Duterte recognizes Cusi's leadership

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 7:27pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte recognizes the leadership of PDP-Laban vice chairman and energy secretary Alfonso Cusi, who has been expelled from the ruling party by a faction led by its acting president Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Malacañang said yesterday.



The rift within PDP-Laban became evident when Pacquiao refused to recognize a meeting organized by Cusi last May 31 even if it had the blessing of Duterte, the party's chairman.



Pacquiao, who has left the country to prepare for his next boxing match in Las Vegas, was also absent in another PDP-Laban assembly last week that was attended by Duterte, Cusi and their allies. The meeting discussed resolutions urging Duterte to run for vice president.



Last Friday, Pacquiao's group expelled Cusi, PDP-Laban deputy secretary general Melvin Matibag and membership committee head Astra Naik for allegedly "showing allegiance" to another political party. The faction also issued a separate resolution declaring the nullity of the March 31 meeting and the scheduled July 17 assembly of the PDP-Laban national council called upon by Cusi and Matibag.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the PDP-Laban meeting to be held on July 17 in Clark is in the calendar of Duterte.



"All I can say is he (Duterte) recognizes the leadership of Secretary Cusi and that is why he will attend the party special meeting on July 17," Roque said at a press briefing.



Asked whether Duterte recognizes the expulsion of Cusi and other party officials, Roque replied: "Mukhang hindi po dahil planong mag-attend ni Presidente ng PDP meeting sa 17 diyan po sa Clark (Maybe no because the President plans to attend the PDP-Laban meeting on July 17 in Clark)."



Roque reiterated that the President wants to resolve all existing disputes within the party legally.





Souring relationship



As the internal issues hounding the ruling party become evident, the relationship between once close political allies Duterte and Pacquiao have soured, with the president lambasting the senator for criticizing the corruption in government.



Late last month, Duterte dared Pacquiao — who is said to be eyeing the presidency in 2022 - to identify the agencies involved in corruption, threatening to campaign against him if he fails to do so. Pacquiao accepted the challenge and has named the health, social welfare, energy and environment departments as among the agencies that are into anomalies.



Duterte then raised the tax evasion complaint against Pacquiao, saying cheating the government is also a form of corruption. Pacquiao has yet to react to the president's new tirade.



Roque belittled Pacquiao's accusations against some state agencies, saying the senator did not provide details that will support his claims.



"The president expected him to perform his role as a senator and to conduct an investigation in the Senate but it did not happen," Roque said.



"What the president said was before you throw dirt, you have to remove the dirt from your face first. If you are really against corruption, you should not be involved in corruption and the non-payment of taxes is a form of corruption," he added.



In 2018, the tax appeals court ordered the BIR to “cease and desist” from collecting P3.29-billion alleged tax deficiency of the senator and his wife Jinkee for 2008 and 2009 due to lack of merit.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALFONSO CUSI
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      PDP-LABAN
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 US reiterates: Attack on Philippine vessels, aircraft will trigger response under defense accord
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US reiterates: Attack on Philippine vessels, aircraft will trigger response under defense accord


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the stern statement as the Philippines marked the fifth anniversary of the Permanent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo on arbitral win in West Philippine Sea: 5 years of missed opportunities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo on arbitral win in West Philippine Sea: 5 years of missed opportunities


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the victory, Beijing rejected the ruling, and the Duterte administration “set aside” the arbitral award...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Drive to assert sovereignty in WPS 'lost momentum' after 2016 award, former DFA chief says                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Drive to assert sovereignty in WPS 'lost momentum' after 2016 award, former DFA chief says


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Since then, Del Rosario said, the "country’s fight for the West Philippine Sea has lost momentum as President Duterte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pulse Asia: 4 in 10 Filipinos now willing to get vaccinated vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pulse Asia: 4 in 10 Filipinos now willing to get vaccinated vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The survey, which was conducted from June 7 to 16, found that 43% of 2,400 adult respondents will get vaccinated against COVID-19....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House probe sought into possible hazing in PMMA cadet's death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House probe sought into possible hazing in PMMA cadet's death


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
A homicide charge has been filed against Jomel Gloria, an upperclassman of Bondoc's who admitted to punching the cadet twice...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Despite expulsion from PDP-Laban, Palace says Duterte recognizes Cusi's leadership
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Despite expulsion from PDP-Laban, Palace says Duterte recognizes Cusi's leadership


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"All I can say is he (Duterte) recognizes the leadership of Secretary Cusi and that is why he will attend the party special...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Duterte admin did what it could to assert West Philippine Sea arbitral win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Duterte admin did what it could to assert West Philippine Sea arbitral win


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"We have done all that we could, given the absence of an enforcement mechanism under international law," Malacañang's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Elderly, people with comorbidities to be prioritized in administration of J&J shots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Elderly, people with comorbidities to be prioritized in administration of J&J shots


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, chair of the national vaccination operations center, said 3.2 million Johnson & Johnson...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Watchdogs laud SC bodycam rules but wary of possible gaps
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Watchdogs laud SC bodycam rules but wary of possible gaps


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Alongside the potential benefits of body-worn cameras, law enforcement must remain mindful of the future challenges, especially...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Health workers warned of sanctions for giving COVID-19 'booster shots'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Health workers warned of sanctions for giving COVID-19 'booster shots'


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency is not yet recommending the use of booster shots as more evidence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with