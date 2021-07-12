Despite expulsion from PDP-Laban, Palace says Duterte recognizes Cusi's leadership

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte recognizes the leadership of PDP-Laban vice chairman and energy secretary Alfonso Cusi, who has been expelled from the ruling party by a faction led by its acting president Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Malacañang said yesterday.



The rift within PDP-Laban became evident when Pacquiao refused to recognize a meeting organized by Cusi last May 31 even if it had the blessing of Duterte, the party's chairman.

Pacquiao, who has left the country to prepare for his next boxing match in Las Vegas, was also absent in another PDP-Laban assembly last week that was attended by Duterte, Cusi and their allies. The meeting discussed resolutions urging Duterte to run for vice president.



Last Friday, Pacquiao's group expelled Cusi, PDP-Laban deputy secretary general Melvin Matibag and membership committee head Astra Naik for allegedly "showing allegiance" to another political party. The faction also issued a separate resolution declaring the nullity of the March 31 meeting and the scheduled July 17 assembly of the PDP-Laban national council called upon by Cusi and Matibag.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the PDP-Laban meeting to be held on July 17 in Clark is in the calendar of Duterte.



"All I can say is he (Duterte) recognizes the leadership of Secretary Cusi and that is why he will attend the party special meeting on July 17," Roque said at a press briefing.



Asked whether Duterte recognizes the expulsion of Cusi and other party officials, Roque replied: "Mukhang hindi po dahil planong mag-attend ni Presidente ng PDP meeting sa 17 diyan po sa Clark (Maybe no because the President plans to attend the PDP-Laban meeting on July 17 in Clark)."



Roque reiterated that the President wants to resolve all existing disputes within the party legally.

Souring relationship

As the internal issues hounding the ruling party become evident, the relationship between once close political allies Duterte and Pacquiao have soured, with the president lambasting the senator for criticizing the corruption in government.



Late last month, Duterte dared Pacquiao — who is said to be eyeing the presidency in 2022 - to identify the agencies involved in corruption, threatening to campaign against him if he fails to do so. Pacquiao accepted the challenge and has named the health, social welfare, energy and environment departments as among the agencies that are into anomalies.



Duterte then raised the tax evasion complaint against Pacquiao, saying cheating the government is also a form of corruption. Pacquiao has yet to react to the president's new tirade.



Roque belittled Pacquiao's accusations against some state agencies, saying the senator did not provide details that will support his claims.



"The president expected him to perform his role as a senator and to conduct an investigation in the Senate but it did not happen," Roque said.



"What the president said was before you throw dirt, you have to remove the dirt from your face first. If you are really against corruption, you should not be involved in corruption and the non-payment of taxes is a form of corruption," he added.



In 2018, the tax appeals court ordered the BIR to “cease and desist” from collecting P3.29-billion alleged tax deficiency of the senator and his wife Jinkee for 2008 and 2009 due to lack of merit.