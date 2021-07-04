COVID-19 vaccine cards count as alternative to testing requirement for travel

MANILA, Philippines — For interzonal travel, the inter-agency task force said a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card or a certificate of quarantine completion would count as alternatives to a testing requirement which local governments can require.

"This interzonal travel shall likewise apply to fully vaccinated senior citizens," the IATF said. "Also, the traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the local government of destination."

Interzonal travel is moving through areas under different quarantine status.

The Duterte administration on Sunday said it has finalized protocols for Filipinos who are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

From figures by end of June, that would mean the newly approved policy would apply to 7.53 million individuals who have since completed their two doses.

Some 2.52 million have received their first dose. In total, that would amount to over 10 million vaccine doses administered since efforts began in March.

Per the pandemic task force, a fully vaccinated individual is someone who "has more than or equal to two weeks" after getting their complete shots.

It would count for both who received their second shot in a two-dose jab, and those with their only shot from a one-dose vaccine. So far, supplies in the country are taken in two doses.

The IATF said the jabs administered should also have emergency use or compassionate special permit from the Food and Drug Administration, or under emergency use listing by the World Health Organization.

Travel

Intrazonal movement for senior citizens complete with their vaccines would continue to be allowed, the IATF said. It would cover those in areas under General Community Quarantine or Modified GCQ.

"This, however, is subject to the presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card duly issued by a legitimate vaccinating establishment," IATF said, "or certificate of quarantine completion showing the holder's vaccination status as may be issued by the Bureau of Quarantine."

Per the IATF, intrazonal travel is the movement of people, goods, and services between areas under the same quarantine status, without passing through a location with a different classification.

Exposure

Fully vaccinated persons who become close contacts or probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases may undergo a 7-day quarantine only if they remain asymptomatic throughout that period.

The IATF said RT-PCR testing would be done if there is a need, "not earlier than the 5th day after the date of the last exposure."

"Finally, no testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic," the task force added.

IATF added that testing and isolation protocols would be followed once fully vaccinated individuals test positive from an RT-PCR screening, or if they become symptomatic.