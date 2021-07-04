




































































 




   

   









COVID-19 vaccine cards count as alternative to testing requirement for travel
The Moderna vaccination rollout starts at the FilOil Flying V center in San Juan City on June 30, 2021.
COVID-19 vaccine cards count as alternative to testing requirement for travel

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2021 - 12:25pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — For interzonal travel, the inter-agency task force said a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card or a certificate of quarantine completion would count as alternatives to a testing requirement which local governments can require.



"This interzonal travel shall likewise apply to fully vaccinated senior citizens," the IATF said. "Also, the traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the local government of destination."





Interzonal travel is moving through areas under different quarantine status.



The Duterte administration on Sunday said it has finalized protocols for Filipinos who are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.



From figures by end of June, that would mean the newly approved policy would apply to 7.53 million individuals who have since completed their two doses.



Some 2.52 million have received their first dose. In total, that would amount to over 10 million vaccine doses administered since efforts began in March. 



Per the pandemic task force, a fully vaccinated individual is someone who "has more than or equal to two weeks" after getting their complete shots. 



It would count for both who received their second shot in a two-dose jab, and those with their only shot from a one-dose vaccine. So far, supplies in the country are taken in two doses.



The IATF said the jabs administered should also have emergency use or compassionate special permit from the Food and Drug Administration, or under emergency use listing by the World Health Organization.



Travel



Intrazonal movement for senior citizens complete with their vaccines would continue to be allowed, the IATF said. It would cover those in areas under General Community Quarantine or Modified GCQ.



"This, however, is subject to the presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card duly issued by a legitimate vaccinating establishment," IATF said, "or certificate of quarantine completion showing the holder's vaccination status as may be issued by the Bureau of Quarantine."



Per the IATF, intrazonal travel is the movement of people, goods, and services between areas under the same quarantine status, without passing through a location with a different classification. 



Exposure 



Fully vaccinated persons who become close contacts or probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases may undergo a 7-day quarantine only if they remain asymptomatic throughout that period.



The IATF said RT-PCR testing would be done if there is a need, "not earlier than the 5th day after the date of the last exposure."



"Finally, no testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic," the task force added.



IATF added that testing and isolation protocols would be followed once fully vaccinated individuals test positive from an RT-PCR screening, or if they become symptomatic.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 4, 2021 - 11:51am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 11:51am                              


                              
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:



    
	
  • Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
    • 
	
  • The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel. 
    • 
	
  • The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination. 
    • 
	
  • In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine. 
    • 
	
  • No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 July 1, 2021 - 5:18pm                              


                              
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.



This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.



"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 4:56pm                              


                              
Japan will donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.



Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko says the vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on July 8.



"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!" the Japanese envoy says on Twitter.



                           

                           

                              

                                 June 28, 2021 - 11:12pm                              


                              
Efforts to reach "population protection" will be ramped up to 8 million vaccinations a month, says vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. at the taped Malacañang meeting aired Monday night.



This is after the country has achieved 5 million vaccinations a month, owing to the sustained arrivals of COVID-19 vaccine shipments in recent weeks.



Galvez reports that on June 29, some 99,600 more doses of Moderna will be delivered, after the arrival of the initial 249,600 doses on June 27. — with reports from Christian Deiparine

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 28, 2021 - 8:05pm                              


                              
The Taguig City government says they are temporarily suspending inoculation for the first and second dose of Sinovac starting Monday until further notice.



"As of 12 noon, June 28, the DOH has yet to authorize the use of the vaccines we currently have in our cold chain facility; thus the need for cancellation of vaccination schedules," the Taguig LGU says.



"Rest assured that those who have not been vaccinated but are scheduled for today will be prioritized to be scheduled at the soonest available time," it adds.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
