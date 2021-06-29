Quarantine shortened for returning Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos abroad who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will undergo a shorter quarantine period on their return to the country, Malacañang announced on Tuesday.
In a regular briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the individuals would now spend seven days in quarantine sites from the original 10 starting Thursday, July 1.
"Their date of arrival will serve as the first day of quarantine," he said in Filipino. "The Bureau of Quarantine will ensure strict symptom monitoring while they are in facilities."
Still, Roque added that the move will cover Filipinos complete with their shots who come from a list of "low-risk" countries or jurisdictions, which the Department of Health will issue.
The pandemic task force in Resolution 123-C said persons are considered fully inoculated if it has been two weeks or more after they completed their doses.
Vaccines administered should also be in either a list of jabs with emergency use approval or compassionate special permit by the Food and Drug Administration, or in the emergency use listing of the World Health Organization.
The local regulator has so far cleared eight jabs for EUA: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Gamaleya, Janssen, Sinopharm, Moderna and Bharat's Covaxin recently.
Roque said returning Filipinos in quarantine facilities would undergo RT-PCR testing on the fifth day.
If results turn out negative, he said they would still have to finish the seven days. If they are positive for COVID-19, Roque said they would have to follow the prescribed isolation protocols.
"This testing requirement that I have mentioned will go through a review 30 days after it is implemented," he added in Filipino.
The Palace spokesperson said individuals would get a quarantine certificate from the quarantine bureau after they complete the period.
Foreign travelers coming from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Oman will still not be allowed to enter the Philippines until July 15.
Malacañang says the extension of the travel ban was to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which was first reported in India.
The Philippines will also strengthen border protocols for travelers coming from Indonesia
Brisbane on Tuesday becomes the fourth major Australian city ordered into lockdown, as officials in Queensland announce three days of stay-at-home orders for several parts of the state.
"These are tough decisions," state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says. "We are having lockdowns in major cities because the overseas arrivals are bringing the virus here." — AFP
Hong Kong is to ban all incoming flights from the United Kingdom from July 1 to curb the more infectious Delta strain of the coronavirus, the financial hub's government says in a statement Monday.
"All passenger flights from the UK will be prohibited from landing in Hong Kong," the statement says.
The UK would now be designated in the "extremely high-risk" category of countries, it adds, the most severe rating the city has for pandemic travel. — AFP
New Zealand announces a three-day suspension of its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia on Saturday, with Wellington citing "multiple" outbreaks of COVID-19 in the neighbouring country.
The announcement comes as a two-week lockdown begins in Sydney to contain a rapidly spreading outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant. — AFP
The pandemic task force's directives on quarantine and testig supercede those of local government units, it says in a press statement through the Presidential Communications Operations Office.
"[T]he IATF reiterates the strict enforcement of current testing and quarantine protocols duly approved and issued by the IATF for inbound international travelers in all ports of the country regardless of any specific protocols that may be issued the local government units on the contrary," it says.
It adds national government agencies have been instructed "to ensure strict adherence to the abovementioned directive."
