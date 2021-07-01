




































































 




   







   















Evac operations underway with Alert Level 3 over Taal
This January 2020 file photo shows a fisherman on the Laurel, Batangas side of Taal Lake
Evac operations underway with Alert Level 3 over Taal

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 5:14pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have convened to discuss the evacuation of areas near Taal Volcano after Phivolcs hoisted Alert Level 3 over the volcano. 



Alert Level 3 indicates that a “hazardous eruption is possible within days to weeks.”





According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the regional DRRMC in Calabarzon has already called an emergency meeting with the Cavite and Batangas local governments, provincial DRRMOs, and uniformed services.



"So far the communities on volcano island have already been evacuated previously," NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal told reporters in a text message. 



"The advisory is to evacuate volcano island, and the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas... please be informed that contingency measures for this kind of emergency are already in place. The LGUs will lead evac activities assisted by RDRRMC member agencies."



This comes after state volcanologists raised Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano due to magmatic unrest earlier Thursday afternoon.



In a separate statement earlier Thursday, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said that the concerned police offices should start coordinating with local governments in need of assistance due to the volcano’s continuing unrest.



"We will make sure that no one approaches the said island," the general said, adding that the local police offices should also monitor developments on the volcano’s activity. "It is better that we be alert and ready to ensure the safety of everyone."



The Philippine Coast Guard also said it was coordinating with local authorities and has disseminated "contingency plans, movement routes, augmentation, and other matters" to its Southern Tagalog units.



Meanwhile, Commodore Tito Andal, Commander of Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog, has placed on standby and readiness all personnel and assets of the Coast Guard Station Batangas and Operational Control units. 



"A contingency plan for this type of emergency is in place and this guides the actions of our disaster managers," Timbal also said. 



— Franco Luna 



As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 1, 2021 - 4:13pm                           


                           

                              
Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over activity in Taal Volcano. (Main photo by Philstar.com/Rosette Adel)

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 1, 2021 - 4:13pm                              


                              
State volcanologists raise Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano, which means that magmatic intrusion at the main crater may further drive succeeding eruptions.



Phivolcs says the volcano generated a short-lived dark phreatomagmatic plume one-kilometerhigh at 3:16 p.m. Thursday.



"PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas be evacated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami," the agency says in a bulletin.



                           

                           

                              

                                 March 15, 2021 - 5:11pm                              


                              
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology maintains Alert Level 2 status over the Taal Volcano on Monday as it recorded 252 volcanic earthquakes with 17 volcanic tremor episodes in the past 24 hours.



State volcanologists however say they haven't advised people living near the volcano to evacuate yet.



Under Alert Level 2, a volcano is seen under increased unrest. Phivolcs reminds the public that "sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island." The Filipino Connection/Marlon Luistro

 

                           

                           

                              

                                 March 9, 2021 - 8:23am                              


                              
Alert Level 2 is raised over Taal Volcano after state volcanologists recorded 28 volcanic tremor episodes, four low frequency volcanic earthquakes and one hybrid earthquake in the past 24 hours.



Phivolcs says the raising of the alert status means that there is probable magnetic activity that may or may not lead to an eruption.



"At Alert Level 2, evacuation is not yet recommended. However, the public is reminded that Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone and that entry into TVI, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, must remain strictly prohibited," Phivolcs says Tuesday morning.

                           

                           

                              

                                 February 17, 2021 - 3:58pm                              


                              
State volcanologists warn of a possibility that Taal Volcano might have another phreatic explosion similar to what happened last year.



Phivolcs director Renato Solidum says the possible explosion will only affect the volcano island.



Phivolcs has recorded 69 tremor episodes having durations of one to five minutes in the past 24-hour period, as of Wednesday morning. Alert Level 1 (abnormal) is raised over Taal Volcano, which means that "sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur."



                           

                           

                              

                                 February 16, 2021 - 3:10pm                              


                              
Residents of Taal Volcano Island were evacuated following increased seismic activity in Taal Volcano.



The Philippine Coast Guard says it deployed water assets to the island to make advisory, inspection and fetch the people in the area and bring them to safety.



                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
