Evac operations underway with Alert Level 3 over Taal

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have convened to discuss the evacuation of areas near Taal Volcano after Phivolcs hoisted Alert Level 3 over the volcano.

Alert Level 3 indicates that a “hazardous eruption is possible within days to weeks.”

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the regional DRRMC in Calabarzon has already called an emergency meeting with the Cavite and Batangas local governments, provincial DRRMOs, and uniformed services.

"So far the communities on volcano island have already been evacuated previously," NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal told reporters in a text message.

"The advisory is to evacuate volcano island, and the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas... please be informed that contingency measures for this kind of emergency are already in place. The LGUs will lead evac activities assisted by RDRRMC member agencies."

This comes after state volcanologists raised Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano due to magmatic unrest earlier Thursday afternoon.

In a separate statement earlier Thursday, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said that the concerned police offices should start coordinating with local governments in need of assistance due to the volcano’s continuing unrest.

"We will make sure that no one approaches the said island," the general said, adding that the local police offices should also monitor developments on the volcano’s activity. "It is better that we be alert and ready to ensure the safety of everyone."

The Philippine Coast Guard also said it was coordinating with local authorities and has disseminated "contingency plans, movement routes, augmentation, and other matters" to its Southern Tagalog units.

Meanwhile, Commodore Tito Andal, Commander of Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog, has placed on standby and readiness all personnel and assets of the Coast Guard Station Batangas and Operational Control units.

"A contingency plan for this type of emergency is in place and this guides the actions of our disaster managers," Timbal also said.

— Franco Luna

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.