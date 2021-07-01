




































































 




   







   















Phivolcs hoists Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano
A one-kilometer plume of steam and magma rises from one of the craters of Taal Volcano.
MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists raised Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano on Thursday after it ejected a one-kilometer plume of steam and magma.



“This means that there is magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions,” Phivolcs said in a bulletin.





According to Phivolcs, the raising of Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano means that a “hazardous eruption is possible within days to weeks.”



Phivolcs strongly recommends that Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel in Batangas be evacuated due to possible hazards brought by the volcano.



The raising of the alert level over Taal Volcano comes just a day after Phivolcs acknowledged that sulfur dioxide being emitted by Taal Volcano has reached Metro Manila and nearby provinces.



Taal Volcano has been under Alert Level 2 since March this year when it showed “increasing unrest” following an eruption in January 2020.



Taal woke up from its decades-long slumber on Jan. 12, 2020, unleashing a kilometers-high ash column and lava fountain the next day. 



The restive activity led to the evacuation of thousands living on the volcano island and high-risk areas, and destruction of houses and establishments in Batangas. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

