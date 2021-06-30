




































































 




   







   















Re-orientation of vaccinators conducted as more inoculation errors surface
A health worker prepares a vial of Chinese Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 coronavirus disease inside a movie theatre turned into a vaccination center in Taguig City suburban Manila on June 14, 2021.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

                     

                        

                           
Re-orientation of vaccinators conducted as more inoculation errors surface

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2021 - 3:39pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Wednesday health workers administering COVID-19 jabs have been reoriented on protocols as more reports of improper vaccination circulate on social media.



In a statement, the DOH said it is "aware" of other videos of prospective vaccine recipients who failed to get a proper dose of COVID-19 vaccine, similar to the incident in Makati City, where a volunteer nurse inserted the needle into the arm of a recipient but press the plunger to complete the process.





The agency is now looking into the incidents in coordination with local government units concerned.



“The National COVID-19 Vaccine Operation Cluster recently conducted a re-orientation on the COVID-19 vaccine administration protocols among regional and local vaccination teams in the country,” the DOH said as it urged vaccinators to exercise due diligence in the inoculation process.



The department said the shift of vaccinators must be kept to eight hours to minimize fatigue and prevent mistakes. There should be also vaccinator aides to assist and lessen the work of medical personnel administering COVID-19 shots.



It also asked the public not to disparage healthcare workers over the lapses.



Since March, over 2.52 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, while 7.53 million have received their first dose. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

