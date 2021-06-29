Keep COVID-19 vaccinators' shift to 8 hours, LGUs told after 'breach' in Makati
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday said there should be a regular rotation on health workers' shift in vaccination sites to avoid exhaustion, following an incident in Makati that has gone viral on social media.
Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire sought to respond to the "breach" in protocol in the city where the vaccination on a prospective recipient was not done properly.
"Let's limit the time of our health care workers to just a specific eight hours," she said in a briefing, partially in Filipino. "We should have a rotation so they can rest and commit lesser mistakes."
DOH has vowed to look into the matter and said the individual was able to receive the jab after the incident.
Makati Mayor Abby Binay has also appealed for the public's understanding. The health official echoed this, saying health workers are on duty more than eight hours in a day.
"We know they have been rendering this service from the start," Vergeire said in Filipino. "But this does not justify what happened because it was really not right... let us try not to crucify the health worker."
She added that inoculation sites have since been told on observing the vaccination protocols, and health workers on being aware of their state or condition.
As for recipients, Vergeire said individuals have the right to ask to see the syringe before and after the vaccination to clear doubts.
The health official thanked the public as well for bringing concerns to identify gaps in inoculation efforts.
Government figures showed as of June 28 that 10.06 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. There are now over 2.52 million Filipinos fully vaccinated, while 7.53 million have received their first dose.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
Efforts to reach "population protection" will be ramped up to 8 million vaccinations a month, says vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. at the taped Malacañang meeting aired Monday night.
This is after the country has achieved 5 million vaccinations a month, owing to the sustained arrivals of COVID-19 vaccine shipments in recent weeks.
Galvez reports that on June 29, some 99,600 more doses of Moderna will be delivered, after the arrival of the initial 249,600 doses on June 27. — with reports from Christian Deiparine
The Taguig City government says they are temporarily suspending inoculation for the first and second dose of Sinovac starting Monday until further notice.
"As of 12 noon, June 28, the DOH has yet to authorize the use of the vaccines we currently have in our cold chain facility; thus the need for cancellation of vaccination schedules," the Taguig LGU says.
"Rest assured that those who have not been vaccinated but are scheduled for today will be prioritized to be scheduled at the soonest available time," it adds.
It is possible for the National Capital Region and nearby provinces to reach herd immunity by Christmas given the current rollout of the vaccination program, a representative of OCTA Group said in a dzMM radio interview.
There is one condition for this to happen though: that the more contagious Delta variant, first detected in India, is prevented from community transmission.
