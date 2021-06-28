




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DENR: More action needed but state of Pasig River 'a lot better now'
Undated file photos shows Pasig River.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
DENR: More action needed but state of Pasig River 'a lot better now'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2021 - 4:04pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The state of the Pasig River has improved a lot, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources claimed Monday after a study identified the waterway as the river most polluted by plastic wastes.



In a briefing Monday, Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said the government went out of its way to clean up all the rivers and tributaries that drain into Manila Bay, including the 27-kilometer Pasig River.





"Many mitigation efforts have been done. There are a lot of accomplishments. So we cannot accept it saying that Pasig River is Number One all over the world. We still need some more mitigation, we still have people who dump trash into river but it is a lot better now," he said in a mix of English and Filipino.



The environment official was reacting to a study published in the journal Science Advances in April, which identified major rivers in the Philippines as among the largest contributors to plastic wastes that reach the ocean.



Pasig River, which flows through the capital region, topped the list of over 1,600 polluting rivers across the world. The study showed it contributes over 63,000 tons of plastic wastes to the ocean annually.



But the study was not a reflection of the situation on the ground because it used a probabilistic approach and relied on secondary data, Antiporda said.



In creating the global river pollution model, researchers from Dutch nonprofit Ocean Cleanup derived probabilities from physical and environmental characteristics such as precipitation, wind, terrain slope, land use, distance to river, river discharge, and distance to the ocean. These are among the main drivers for the likelihood of plastics reaching the ocean.



“We’re not saying that everything is wrong. Indeed, merong tama. But when it comes to the conclusion, I can categorically say it’s wrong,” Antiporda said.



He added if the actions of the government to address the problem of Pasig River were considered, the study would have shown a different result.



According to the DENR, among the “major efforts” to reverse the worsening plastic pollution problem in major waterways include the support for the establishment of Materials Recovery Facilities, closure of over 300 illegal dumpsites and establishment of additional landfills.



There are also thousands of “river rangers” who are cleaning Metro Manila’s heavily-polluted rivers.



“We could have been consulted. We could have been called, or data could be furnished by the government,” Antiporda said.



In 2019, President Rodrigo Duterte abolished the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission, which was tasked to ensure the rehabilitation of Pasig River to its “historically pristine condition conducive to transport, recreation, and tourism.” Its functions were transferred to the Manila Bay Task Force and the DENR.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES
                                                      MARINE PLASTIC POLLUTION
                                                      PASIG RIVER
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH to improve protocol after video of incorrect vaccination goes viral
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH to improve protocol after video of incorrect vaccination goes viral


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the video, a health worker was seen inserting the needle into the arm of the recipient but she did not push down on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon&rsquo;s &lsquo;uncalled for comments' on-air
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon’s ‘uncalled for comments' on-air


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Radio station DZIW on Friday night issued an apology to the family of the late President Benigno Aquino III for the "uncalled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA News denies reporter removed from Palace coverage over Saksi report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA News denies reporter removed from Palace coverage over Saksi report


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Unrelated to this, Joseph was given another assignment, a move which is common in most, if not all, newsrooms where reporters...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gordon looking for 2022 running mate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gordon looking for 2022 running mate


                              

                                                                  By Bebot Sison Jr. |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Richard Gordon is looking for a vice presidential running mate for the May 2022 general elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No recent travel records for fugitive Peter Lim; no guarantee he is still in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No recent travel records for fugitive Peter Lim; no guarantee he is still in the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Per BI records, there is no record of departure of Peter Go Lim,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said M...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA calls to keep GCQ in NCR, nearby provinces in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA calls to keep GCQ in NCR, nearby provinces in July


                              

                                 26 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"NCR Plus would benefit from remaining under GCQ status for now," OCTA Research said on Monday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5,604 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.4 million in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5,604 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.4 million in Philippines


                              

                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The newly reported cases are relatively low as DOH said six laboratories did not submit testing results.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bayan Muna lawmakers want House probe into cyberattacks vs alternative media
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bayan Muna lawmakers want House probe into cyberattacks vs alternative media


                              

                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Lawmakers from the Bayan Muna party-list on Monday called for a House of Representatives inquiry into cyber attacks against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP reviews dismissed drug cases for better operations, accountability
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP reviews dismissed drug cases for better operations, accountability


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“The conviction of all these arrested drug suspects would prove we are winning the war on drugs and that it has been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PCOO out of Palace complex, now renting an office space in Manila City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCOO out of Palace complex, now renting an office space in Manila City


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Presidential Communications Operations Office, the government's lead communication arm, is no longer in the Malacañang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with