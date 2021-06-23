




































































 




   







   















Delivery of 50K Sputnik V jabs delayed â€” vaccine czar
Fifty thousand doses of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute arrived on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.
MANILA, Philippines — The delivery of 50,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute will be delayed due to “ongoing upgrades and latest developments on the vaccine,” the country’s vaccine czar said.



In a statement Wednesday, Carlito Galvez said the vaccine cluster of the National Task Force against COVID-19 received a formal communication from the representative of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RFID) on June 20 that the arrival of Sputnik V’s Component II jabs will be deferred to a later date.





The country was expecting a total of 50,000 doses of Sputnik V’s Component II vaccines, which will serve as the second dose for individuals who have been inoculated early in June with the brand’s Component I vaccines.



In previous press releases, the NTF said 150,000 doses of the Component II jabs were scheduled to be delivered this month.



“We have already informed all local government units who have administered the first dose of Sputnik V to their constituents that the schedule for the second shot will likewise be pushed back and will be rescheduled,” Galvez said.



He added the public will be updated on the next delivery of Sputnik V doses once RFID gives a definite date on the delivery of vaccines.



Efficacy of Sputnik V jab



The Sputnik V jab consists of two different components of the vaccine to be administered 21 days apart.



Galvez stressed that the “unforeseen delay in the delivery will not in any way compromise the efficacy of the vaccines.”



“The same level of protection will be guaranteed if the second shot is taken later than schedule,” he said.



The maker of Sputnik V asked the country’s Food and Drug Administration to amend the emergency use authorization granted to the vaccine so there will be longer interval period between two doses to 90 days from the minimum 21 days.   



"We seek your understanding that this development is beyond the control of the Philippine government. The manufacturer is seeking more ways to improve and upgrade the vaccine that would be more beneficial and would be more effective in battling the emergence of new variants," Galvez said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

