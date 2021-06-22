




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
LGUs directed: Implement typhoon preparedness measures as rainy season starts
In this file photo dated October 20, 2020, a man in Navotas City is seen braving the heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Pepito (international name Saudel) to sell recyclable materials at a junkshop.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
LGUs directed: Implement typhoon preparedness measures as rainy season starts

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2021 - 6:19pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — With the country easing into the rainy season, the Department of the Interior and Local Government on Tuesday reminded local chief executives to undertake necessary preparedness measures and revisit their response protocols. 



In a statement sent to reporters, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that the pandemic presents unique challenges going into the rainy season and urged more stringent efforts to prepare ahead of time. 



“LGUs should be more alert and prepared this rainy season and must ensure that all vital aspects of local disaster risk reduction and management are in place,” Año said. 



"We also strongly remind LGUs, especially in disaster-prone areas to prepare for the coming typhoons and other disasters to avoid the severe effects of the coming bad weather."



This comes after state weather bureau Pagasa issued an advisory declaring the beginning of the rainy season in the Philippines. 



In its statement issued June 4, the agency said that "the probability of near to above normal rainfall conditions is high" from June to July.



"The public and all concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts of the rainy season," it also said.



Año in his statement directed mayors to convene Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils and conduct pre-disaster risk assessments for floods, rain-induced landslides, debris flow, strong winds and other hydrometeorological hazards.



He also urged assessments of the structural integrity and capacity of vital facilities, including COVID-19 quarantine centers, evacuation centers, vaccination centers and other multi-purpose buildings.



"LCEs are also reminded to update the Local Contingency Plans for hydrometeorological hazards; coordinate closely with relevant agencies such as PAGASA; ensure unhampered logistics flow and supply chain management," the DILG also said. 



RELATED: Disaster risk reduction must be localized amid reliance on foreign aid — study



Gov't officials told: Don't be missing-in-action



The interior chief also reminded local executives that they are expected to be present and managing the city's rescue and rehabilitation efforts during rain showers. 



In November 2020, the DILG issued show-cause orders to 10 local chief executives who were missing in action or were outside their respective localities during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly.



"We continue to remind local chief executives, don’t be missing-in-action during a disaster," the former military general also said. 



The country at the time was slammed by three consecutive typhoons that killed over a hundred people in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to declare a state of calamity.  



But Duterte himself was absent at the first high-level public briefing on what was the world's strongest tropical cyclone so far. 



The hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo trended on social media as a result, with Filipinos airing their frustration over the chief executive's disappearance amid the natural disaster. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT
                                                      DILG
                                                      PAGASA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte threatens to arrest those who refuse COVID-19 vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte threatens to arrest those who refuse COVID-19 vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte threatened anew those who refuse to be vaccinated, this time to put them behind jail.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea &mdash; report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea — report


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
In its 14-page report released on June 20, US-based Simularity noted that the number of ships — likely Chinese —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte lashes out at ICC, says he will only face Philippine court
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte lashes out at ICC, says he will only face Philippine court


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a televised public address Monday, Duterte called the ICC, which was set up in 2002 to probe the world’s worst crimes,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LP reaching out to Lacson, Villanueva, Binay, Moreno to build &lsquo;broadest coalition&rsquo; for 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LP reaching out to Lacson, Villanueva, Binay, Moreno to build ‘broadest coalition’ for 2022 polls


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Liberal Party is "making efforts to reach out" to Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sen. Nancy Binay, and Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Guevarra: No law yet that compels vaccination or criminalizes refusal of inoculation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Guevarra: No law yet that compels vaccination or criminalizes refusal of inoculation


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"[T]here is no law as yet that compels vaccination against COVID-19, much less criminalizes it (not getting vaccinated),"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo open to establishing 'vaccine express' in other Metro Manila cities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo open to establishing 'vaccine express' in other Metro Manila cities


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"For us, we're open to whichever local government unit is willing to partner with us," Robredo said in Filipino. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to receive at least 800K coronavirus shots from US stockpile in July  &mdash; envoy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to receive at least 800K coronavirus shots from US stockpile in July  — envoy


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila is set to receive up to a million COVID-19 vaccines donated by Washington from its stockpile of excess jabs, Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says wearing of face shields just a 'small inconvenience'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says wearing of face shields just a 'small inconvenience'


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The president said he is constrained to require the wearing of both face masks and face shields because of the dangers posed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ: Testimonies of victims' kin, witnesses needed for 'drug war' review
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ: Testimonies of victims' kin, witnesses needed for 'drug war' review


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said: “The DOJ review panel will go where the evidence available will lead it.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Education system 'held hostage' by gov't mishandling of COVID-19 &mdash; teachers' group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Education system 'held hostage' by gov't mishandling of COVID-19 — teachers' group


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It's starting to feel like we're at the mercy of the behavior of this virus, like there's no government at all," said the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with