Duterte keeps mandatory use of face shields indoors, outdoors
This undated photo shows passengers at a public transportation wearing face masks and face shields, which had been made mandatory as a preventive measure against the COVID-19
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday said President Rodrigo Duterte retained the use of face shields both indoors and outdoors, on the same day it announced that the policy would no longer apply when individuals are outside. 



Duterte's spokesperson Harry Roque took to Twitter tonight to announce the president's position that follows in a string of confusing pronouncements from officials since last week.





"Acting on the advice of health experts and in view of the Delta variant," he wrote, "PRRD declared that the wearing of face shields, both indoor and outdoor, is still mandatory."






Health authorities have insisted that face shields give additional protection against COVID-19. But there had been growing calls for government to drop the policy.



Roque's new message came hours since his regular briefing, where he announced that face shields are no longer mandatory when outdoors. 



What the pandemic task force had appealed, he added, was to keep its use inside establishments and in mass transport.



Essentially, Duterte's decision tonight ran counter to what he told senators last week, that face shields should only be used when in hospitals.



There are now 17 confirmed cases at home of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is feared to be more transmissible. It was first detected in India, and reached the Philippines in May.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

