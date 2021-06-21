OVP: Volunteers needed for vaccination drive for pedicab, delivery riders

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President is calling for volunteer doctors and nurses for the rollout of its Vaccine Express program that intends to inoculate target sectors and communities on June 22.

In a Facebook post, Vice President Leni Robredo said the OVP will be working with the Manila City government and Angat Buhay partners for the program.

Robredo said they intend to inoculate tricycle, pedicab and delivery riders, who are all under the A4 priority vaccination category, from Manila City in their first rollout.

“We are thankful for all the volunteer doctors and nurses, including from our Bayanihan E-konsulta initiative, who already signed up to join us on-site for this effort. We need some more doctors and nurses so we can vaccinate as many possible at the shortest possible time,” she added.

Metro Manila started administering COVID-19 jabs to beneficiaries under the A4 priority group, or workers in essential sectors, on June 7.

Robredo said slots for volunteers will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis on three shifts on June 22 and 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Volunteer doctors may sign up here, while volunteer nurses may fill out this form.

The OVP has also earlier launched its Bayanihan E-Konsulta that provides chat support triaging and tagging of patients, regular monitoring of COVID-19 patients, call bridging and tech support for patients. — Kristine Joy Patag