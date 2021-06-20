Toxicology experts urge poison prevention, preparedness at home

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of the annual National Poisoning Prevention Week, toxicology experts and advocates called for poison preparedness and prevention at home and in the larger community to avoid incidents that can injure and kill.

The Philippine Society of Clinical and Occupational Toxicology and the nonprofit EcoWaste Coalition issued the call to action in a statement Sunday morning, saying "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."

“We advise every family to be aware of the potential hazards in their household and community and to take preventive measures that will protect everyone, especially young children, from poisoning agents that can be ingested, inhaled, absorbed by the skin or splashed in the eye,” said Carissa Dioquino-Maligaso, president of PSCOT.

“There really is a need to poison-proof our homes as most childhood poisoning incidents occur at home.”

Action plans urged

In their joint statement, the groups cited data from the National Poison Management and Control Center listing the top agents in 2020 for pediatric poisoning cases.

The two groups said that mass poisoning incidents are also a growing concern as people can be affected in large amounts by poisons that spread through the air, water, or even food sources.

“Whole communities must know what agents are present in their surroundings that can affect their health. If such agents are identified, measures must be ensured to prevent their untimely release,” said Dioquino-Maligaso, who is also chairperson at the Philippine General Hospital Department of Neurosciences.

“Each community must also have a plan for action in case such accidents occur," the doctor added.

“Children are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of poisonous substances because their body defense systems are still developing,” said Thony Dizon, chemical safety campaigner at the EcoWaste Coalition.

“They also have the tendency to explore their surroundings, smell, touch and put objects into their mouths and are unaware of the consequences of their behavior or action."

National Poisoning Prevention Week begins Monday, June 21 in the Philippines.

Celebrated every fourth week of June by virtue of Proclamation No. 1777, the yearly commemoration looks to raise public awareness on poisoning risks and the importance of preventing poisoning incidents.

The two groups urged the public to heed the following safety tips to avoid poisoning incidents, especially in the home environment: