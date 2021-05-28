Pandemic task force simplifies A4 priority group to include most workers

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force has “simplified” the fourth priority group in the vaccination program against COVID-19, Malacañang said Friday.

“The recommendation to improve and simplify the priority group A4 of the COVID-19 immunization program has been approved,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a briefing.

Frontliners in essential sectors eligible for vaccination are now classified as the following:

Private sector workers required to be physically present at their designated workplace outside of their residences

Employees in government agencies an instrumentalities, including government-owned and –controlled corporations and local government units



Informal sector workers and self-employed who may be required to work outside their residences, and those working in private households

Previously, the A4 category was divided into specific subgroups of essential workers such as those in the transportation sector, markets, groceries, food retail, financial services, and teaching.

Only health workers, senior citizens and people with comorbidities are being vaccinated at the moment.

The government is aiming to inoculate frontliners in essential sectors and indigent Filipinos who belong to the fifth priority group in June.

Vaccination of those included in the fourth priority group will initially focus in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Pampanga, Batangas, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao.

Roque said local government units may also give preference to people aged 40 to 59 over individuals aged 18 to 39.