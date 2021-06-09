




































































 




   







   















US lowers travel advisory on Philippines to Level 3
This Dec. 24, 2020 photo shows passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. 
MANILA, Philippines — The United States of America downgraded its travel advisory to the Philippines to Level 3 from Level 4 — the highest of its four classifications — it imposed in April.



“Reconsider travel to the Philippines due to COVID-19. Additionally, exercise increased caution due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping,” the latest travel advisory from the US read.





The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice to the Philippines “indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country,” it added.



In its latest advisory, the US CDC noted that those who intend to go to the Philippines must ensure they completed their doses against the coronavirus, while unvaccinated individuals should avoid non-essential travel to the country.



“Because of the current situation in the Philippines, all travelers may be at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” it added.



“Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in the Philippines, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others,” it also said.



Department of Health on Tuesday reported 4,777 new infections, bringing the Philippines’ tally to 1,280,773. Of these, 56,452 are deemed active cases.



Data from DOH, as of May 29, showed that health authorities detected 242 new cases of various coronavirus variants classified as variants of concern. Of these, 137 are new cases of the variant first identified in South Africa (B.1.351), while 104 are new cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), and one is a new case of the variant first identified in India (B.1.617).



In April, US agencies advised against all travel to the Philippines citing a “very high” level of COVID-19 in the country.



The US State Department meanwhile maintained its 'Do Not Travel' advisory to Sulu archipelago due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping, and to Marawi City due to terrorism and civil unrest.



