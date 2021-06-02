NDRRMC: Three reported dead due to 'Dante'
MANILA, Philippines — At least three persons are reported dead due to the onslaught of Tropical Depression Dante, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Wednesday morning.
In its latest situation report, the NDRMMC said it also received reports of one person missing and two others injured in Davao and Soccsksargen regions.
A one-year-old boy in Davao de Oro was reported to have died of suffocation due to mud and debris, while a 71-year-old man died due to flash flood. A 14-year-old girl was also said to have died in South Cotabato, but the NDRRMC said they are still awaiting more details on the cause.
In the same report, the council said it recorded 566 families or 2,642 persons were affected in 18 barangays in Davao and Soccsksargen regions. Of these, 158 families or 604 persons are currently taking temporary shelters in ten evacuation centers.
The NDRRMC also said it monitored ten road sections and three bridges were affected in Central Visayas, Davao, Soccsksargen and Caraga regions. Of these, two roads and three bridges are still not passable.
More than 3,000 passengers stranded
The Philippine Coast Guard meanwhile said it received reports that 3,007 passengers are left stranded in several ports Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Calabarzon, Northeastern Mindanao and Bicol regions.
A total of 73 vessels, three motorbancas and 792 are also stuck in ports, while 87 vessels and 84 motorbancas are taking shelter in these areas.
Most of stranded passengers are in orts in Eastern Visayas regions. The PCG said 1,433 people, four vessels, 278 rolling cargoes and one motorbanca are in held in the ports of Bato, Liloan Ferry Terminal, Tacloban, Sta. Clara, Balwarteco, Dapdap, Catbalogan and Calbayog in the said region.
In Central Visayas, 411 passengers are reported as stranded, in Calabarzon there are 325 passengers, while in Northeastern Mindanao, 44 passengers are taking shelter. In Bicol region, 794 passengers are stranded.
State weather bureau Pagasa, in its 11:00 a.m. bulletin, located “Dante” over the northwestern coastal waters of Romblon, Romblon or 115 kilometers southeast of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.
“Dante” has so far made five landfalls: Over Sulat in Eastern Samar, Cataingan and Balud in Masbate, and Romblong and San Agustin in Masbate. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico
Follow this thread for updates on "Dante," the fourth tropical cyclone to enter Philippine Area of Responsibility this year. — Main photo from RAMMB
Tropical Storm Dante is forecast to make its sixth landfall over Bataan on Wednesday night as it continues to move generally northwestward.
At 1 p.m., Dante was located over the coastal waters of Pola, Oriental Mindoro or 45 kilometers east southeast of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro. It packs maximum winds of 65 kph and gustiness of 90 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over the following areas:
Signal No. 2 (Damaging gale-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)
- The northern portion of Romblon (Corcuera,
- Banton, Concepcion)
- Marinduque
- the northern and central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Bongabong, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud)
- the northern and central portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Paluan, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Lubang Islands)
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Bataan
- the southwestern portion of Bulacan (Calumpit, Bulacan, City of Malolos, Paombong, Hagonoy)
- the western portion of Pampanga (Masantol, Macabebe, Sasmuan, Lubao, Floridablanca, Porac, Guagua, Santa Rita, Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Minalin, Bacolor)
- Zambales
- the western portion of Tarlac (Bamban, Capas, San Jose, Mayantoc, Camiling, Santa Ignacia, San Clemente)
- the western portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Infanta, Dasol, City of Alaminos, Mabini, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, San Carlos City, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen)
Signal No. 1 (Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)
- The rest of Romblon
- the rest of Oriental Mindoro
- the rest of Occidental Mindoro
- the western portion of Quezon (Sampaloc, Mauban, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Candelaria, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Sariaya, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Pitogo, Unisan, Gumaca, Lopez, Plaridel, Macalelon, Catanauan, General Luna, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco)
- Laguna
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- the rest of Bulacan
- the rest of Pampanga
- the rest of Tarlac
- the western portion of Nueva Ecija (Cabiao, San Antonio, City of Gapan, San Isidro, San Leonardo, Jaen, Zaragoza, Licab, Guimba, Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Talugtug, Quezon, Aliaga, Santa Rosa)
- the rest of Pangasinan
- the southern portion of Benguet (Itogon, Tuba, Sablan, Baguio City, La Trinidad, Kapangan, Tublay)
- La Union
- Aklan
- the northern portion of Antique (Tibiao, Culasi, Sebaste, Pandan, Libertad, Caluya)
Tropical Storm Dante slightly weakens as it continues to move closes to Eastern Samar, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
As of 4 p.m., Dante was located 85 km east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 110 km east southeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, with winds of 65 kph and gusts of 80 kph.
The weather disturbance will bring strong winds to gale-force winds over areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is raised.
Signal No. 2 is still up in several areas as Tropical Storm Dante moces towards the southern portion of Eastern Visayas.
At 1 p.m., Dante was located 220 km east northeast of Maasin City, Southern Leyte or 125 km east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It packs maximum winds of 75 kph and gustiness of up to 90 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over the following areas:
Signal No. 2
- Catanduanes
- the southern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Lagonoy, San Jose, Sagñay, Garchitorena, Buhi, Iriga City, Bato, Nabua, Balatan, Goa, Tigaon, Ocampo, Bula, Baao, Pili, Minalabac, Milaor, Naga City, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, San Fernando, Tinambac, Siruma)
- Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Northern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Dinagat Islands
- Siargao
- Bucas Grande Islands
Signal No. 1
- Quezon including Polillo Islands
- Camarines Norte
- the rest of Camarines Sur
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Aklan
- Capiz
- the northern and central portion of Iloilo (Lambunao, Janiuay, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Pototan, Mina, Badiangan, Dueñas, Calinog, Bingawan, City of Passi, San Enrique, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, Banate, Anilao, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)
- the northern portion of Negros Occidental (San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, City of Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Manapla, Murcia, Bacolod City)
- Bohol
- the northern and central portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Cordova, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, City of Carcar) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
- The rest of Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- the northeastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay, Gingoog City, Talisayan, Balingoan, Medina)
- Camiguin
Tropical Depression Dante decelerates as it continues to move west northwestward toward the Philippine Sea.
At 4 p.m., the weather disturbance was located 835 km east of Mindanao, packing winds of 55 kph and gustiness of 70 kph.
State weather bureau PAGASA says Dante will reach tropical storm category by Monday morning and will slightly intensify until Wednesday.
Tropical Depression Dante intensifies and accelerates as it moves westward over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao.
State weather bureau PAGASA says there is an increasing likelihood that Dante will strengthen into a tropical storm by Monday morning.
At 10 a.m. on Sunday, the weather disturbance was located 620 kilometers east of Mindanao with winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is moving westward at 25 kph.
- Latest
- Trending