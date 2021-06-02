NDRRMC: Three reported dead due to 'Dante'

MANILA, Philippines — At least three persons are reported dead due to the onslaught of Tropical Depression Dante, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Wednesday morning.

In its latest situation report, the NDRMMC said it also received reports of one person missing and two others injured in Davao and Soccsksargen regions.

A one-year-old boy in Davao de Oro was reported to have died of suffocation due to mud and debris, while a 71-year-old man died due to flash flood. A 14-year-old girl was also said to have died in South Cotabato, but the NDRRMC said they are still awaiting more details on the cause.

In the same report, the council said it recorded 566 families or 2,642 persons were affected in 18 barangays in Davao and Soccsksargen regions. Of these, 158 families or 604 persons are currently taking temporary shelters in ten evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC also said it monitored ten road sections and three bridges were affected in Central Visayas, Davao, Soccsksargen and Caraga regions. Of these, two roads and three bridges are still not passable.

More than 3,000 passengers stranded

The Philippine Coast Guard meanwhile said it received reports that 3,007 passengers are left stranded in several ports Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Calabarzon, Northeastern Mindanao and Bicol regions.

A total of 73 vessels, three motorbancas and 792 are also stuck in ports, while 87 vessels and 84 motorbancas are taking shelter in these areas.

Most of stranded passengers are in orts in Eastern Visayas regions. The PCG said 1,433 people, four vessels, 278 rolling cargoes and one motorbanca are in held in the ports of Bato, Liloan Ferry Terminal, Tacloban, Sta. Clara, Balwarteco, Dapdap, Catbalogan and Calbayog in the said region.

In Central Visayas, 411 passengers are reported as stranded, in Calabarzon there are 325 passengers, while in Northeastern Mindanao, 44 passengers are taking shelter. In Bicol region, 794 passengers are stranded.

State weather bureau Pagasa, in its 11:00 a.m. bulletin, located “Dante” over the northwestern coastal waters of Romblon, Romblon or 115 kilometers southeast of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

“Dante” has so far made five landfalls: Over Sulat in Eastern Samar, Cataingan and Balud in Masbate, and Romblong and San Agustin in Masbate. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico