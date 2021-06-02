




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
SC allows plea bargain on ex-general's plunder case to proceed
This file photo shows the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com/ Erwin Cagadas

                     

                        

                           
SC allows plea bargain on ex-general's plunder case to proceed

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2021 - 12:07pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A division of the Supreme Court has lifted the stop order on the Sandiganbayan proceedings on the plea bargaining agreement between former military comptroller Carlos Garcia and the Office of the Ombudsman.



The SC’s Third Division, in a ruling dated Sept. 16, 2020 but only made public recently, dismissed the Office of the Solicitor General’s Petition for Certiorari assailing the Office of the Ombudsman’s ruling that denied their appeal to intervene on Garcia’s case.





“The Temporary Restraining Order enjoining the Sandiganbayan from continuing with the proceedings in Criminal Case Nos. 28107 and SB-09-SRM-0194, both entitled ‘People of the Philippines v. Major General Carlos Garcia,’ and from implementing its December 16, 2010 Resolution approving Major Gen. Carlos F. Garcia’s request for bail, is lifted,” the decision, penned by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, read.



The SC held that the Sandiganbayan did not commit grave abuse of discretion when it junked the OSG’s motion for intervention.



It also held that the government was rightfully represented by the Office of the Ombudsman in the plunder case, and the OSG “overstepped its bounds” when it insisted on additional representation, for the Armed Forces of the Philippines.



The case



In April 2005, Garcia was charged with plunder for allegedly amassing ill-gotten wealth while he was comptroller of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.



In March 2010, the Ombudsman’s Office of the Special Prosecutor and Garcia filed a joint motion for approval of plea bargaining agreement, approved by then-Ombudsman Merceditas Guttierez.



The plea bargain was one of the issues that led to Guttierez's impeachment in 2011. She resigned as ombudsman before the impeachment complaint could go to trial. 



Garcia withdrew his plea of not guilty to a crime of plunder and offered a plea of guilty to the lesser crime of indirect bribery. Under the agreement, Garcia also offered to cede P135 million worth of cash, real and personal properties owned by himself and family in favor of the government.



But in January 2011, the OSG sought to intervene in the case and asserted that it has necessary personality to do so as it has “mandate of promoting and protecting public weal.”



The OSG also said the agreement was entered into without consent of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which the former claimed was an indispensable party in the plea bargain deal for it to be valid. It added that the agreement had lopsided terms, favoring Garcia.



But the Sandiganbayan denied the OSG’s intervention as it held that “the statutory authority to represent the governmentt in the case lay with the Office of the Ombudsman as it had the primary jurisdiction over the cases cognizable by the Sandiganbayan.”



The anti-graft court also opined that “plunder was a crime against the State, hence, the offended party was the State and not the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which is a part of the State and has no legal personality that is ‘separate and distinct from the State,’” the court ruling read.



The OSG, under Solicitor General Francis Jardeleza, elevated their case to the SC in 2013.



The SC ruling



In resolving the OSG’s petition, the SC division held that the office’s authority to represent the government “is not plenary or all-encompassing.” It said that the Ombudsman generally has the mandate to represent the government in cases with the Ombudsman, while the OSG is allowed to prosecute a case in the anti-graft court in cases involving Marcos ill-gotten wealth.



“The present case does not involve Marcos ill-gotten wealth, thus, the Office of the Ombudsman rightfully represented the government in the plunder case against private respondent Garcia before the Sandiganbayan,” the ruling read.



“To allow the [OSG] to cherry-pick its jurisdiction under the pretext that it believes its intervention is warranted by the greater good and the ends of justice, would be to impliedly give it supervisory powers or even control over other agencies with a similar mandate of representing the government in different courts and fora,” the SC also said.



The high court held that the government was rightfully represented by the Ombudsman on the case, and the OSG “overstepped its bounds by insisting on providing additional representation.”



The SC also said it will “not interfere with the substance of or the wisdom behind the Plea Bargaining Agreement, as that falls squarely within the Office of the Ombudsman’s mandate of investigating and prosecuting erring government employees.” It added it will only confine itself within legal and technical issues on the plea bargaining agreement.



“Considering the prosecution’s failure to prove private respondent Garcia’s guilt for plunder and money laundering beyond reasonable doubt, respondent Sandiganbayan cannot be said to have gravely abused its discretion in approving the assailed Plea Bargaining Agreement,” it added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CARLOS GARCIA
                                                      OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN
                                                      PLEA BARGAINING AGREEMENT
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court junks cyberlibel charge vs Ressa after Keng sought case dismissal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court junks cyberlibel charge vs Ressa after Keng sought case dismissal


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has dismissed the cyberlibel charge against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa after businessman Wilfredo Keng, private...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pet cat Jon Snow White repatriated to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pet cat Jon Snow White repatriated to Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
A domestic short-haired cat named Jon Snow White is the first pet to be repatriated to the Philippines due to the COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Returning the goodwill: Philippines donating $1 million to covax Facility
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Returning the goodwill: Philippines donating $1 million to covax Facility


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will donate $1 million to the COVAX Facility, the global initiative that provides low-income countries access...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pro rata jab distribution in provinces ordered
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pro rata jab distribution in provinces ordered


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has ordered vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. to implement a proportional distribution of COVID-19 vaccines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Luzon may be on red alert until June 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Luzon may be on red alert until June 8


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Luzon grid is expected to experience power outages until next week after another power plant bogged down yesterday, causing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic task force pressed to meet COVID-19 testing target of 90K a day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic task force pressed to meet COVID-19 testing target of 90K a day


                              

                                 21 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Risa Hontveros on Tuesday called on the government to fulfill its promise of conducting an average of 90,000 COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Isolated incident' narrative questioned after PNP murder of 52-year-old
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Isolated incident' narrative questioned after PNP murder of 52-year-old


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"This one incident was caught on video, but what about the ones that weren't caught? We have to accept that these should be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines asks US for at least 3M doses from vaccine surplus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines asks US for at least 3M doses from vaccine surplus


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The US earlier pledged to ship some 80 million vaccine doses overseas by the end of June. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No.2 in parts of Luzon due to 'Dante'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No.2 in parts of Luzon due to 'Dante'


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said the storm is about to make landfall in the vicity of Romblon. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dante brings strong wind, heavy rain in Eastern Visayas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dante brings strong wind, heavy rain in Eastern Visayas


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical storm Dante (international name Choi-wan) yesterday brought strong winds and heavy rains over the eastern section...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with