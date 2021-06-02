Signal No.2 in parts of Luzon, Visayas due to 'Dante'
Signal No. 1 in Metro Manila
MANILA, Philippines — Parts of Luzon and Visayas are placed under storm signals as Tropical Storm Dante (Choi-wan) is poised to make another landfall, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
In a bulletin issued at 8 a.m., PAGASA said "Dante" was seen over the coastal waters of Romblon packing peak winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph.
It was moving west at 25 kph.
PAGASA said the storm is about to make landfall in the vicinity of Romblon. It previously made landfalls in Sulat, Eastern Samar and Cataingan, Masbate.
Wind signals
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 (damaging gale-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)
Luzon
- Southern portion of Quezon (San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Dolores, Lucban, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, San Andres, San Narciso)
- Batangas
- Southern portion of Laguna (Majayjay, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Rizal, San Pablo City, Calauan, Bay, Los Baños, Alaminos)
- Marinduque
- Oriental Mindoro
- Extreme northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog)
- Romblon
- Western portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Milagros, Mandaon, Balud) including Burias Island
Visayas
- Northern portion of Capiz (Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Pilar)
- Northern portion of Aklan (Malay, Nabas, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Lezo, Numancia, Kalibo, New Washington, Batan)
- Extreme northeastern portion of Iloilo (Balasan, Estancia, Carles)
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 (strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)
Luzon
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Western portion of Kalinga (Pasil, Tanudan, Lubuagan, Balbalan, Tinglayan)
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Extreme southern portion of Isabela (Ramon, Cordon), Nueva Vizcaya
- Western portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan, Cabarroguis, Diffun, Aglipay, Saguday)
- Central and southern portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Tarlac
- Nueva Ecija
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- Rest of Quezon
- Rest of Laguna
- Cavite
- Occidental Mindoro
- Calamian Islands
- Cuyo Islands
- Western portion of Camarines Norte (Labo, Capalonga, Santa Elena)
- Western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Lupi, Ragay, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pasacao, Pamplona, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Nabua, Balatan, Bato, Cabusao, Milaor, Canaman, Gainza, Camaligan, Magarao)
- Western portion of Albay (Polangui, Libon, Oas, City of Ligao, Pio Duran, Guinobatan, Jovellar)
- Rest of Masbate including Ticao Island
- Western portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Magallanes, Bulan, Matnog)
Visayas
- Antique,
- Rest of Aklan
- Rest of Capiz
- Rest of Iloilo
- Guimaras
- Northern portion of Negros Occidental (La Castellana, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Pulupandan, Valladolid, San Enrique, La Carlota City, San Carlos City, Bago City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava, City of Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso)
- Extreme northern portion of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Vallehermoso)
- Northwestern portion of Cebu (Pinamungahan, Toledo City, Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Medellin, San Remigio, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands
What to expect
PAGASA said "Dante" may pass near or in the vicinity of Oriental Mindoro or Marinduque before making another landfall over Batangas-southern Quezon area.
A more north northwestward movement may begin Wednesday evening as the tropical storm moves over mainland Luzon. It may emerge over the West Philippine Sea via the Lingayen Gulf Thursday early morning.
"Dante" is also forecast to maintain its strength until it makes another landfall over mainland Luzon. But land interaction with the terrain of the island will weaken it into a tropical depression.
The state weather bureau said the tropical storm will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the following areas:
- Calabarzon
- Romblon
- Marinduque
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Aklan
- Antique
- Capiz
- Iloilo
- Guimaras
- Northern portion of Negros Occidental
Moderate to heavy rains are expected over:
- Pangasinan
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Tarlac
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- Metro Manila
- Northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands
- Rest of Negros Occidental
- Northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan Islands
Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect:
- Central Luzon
- Benguet
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- Rest of MIMAROPA
- Negros Oriental
- Rest of Cebu including Camotes Islands
- Bohol
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte.
Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4 meters)
- Seaboards of areas where Signal No. 2 is in effect
- Remaining seaboards of Bicol region
Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3 meters)
- Seaboards of areas where Signal No. 1 is in effect
- Remaining seaboards of Bicol region
- Remaining seaboards of Visayas,
- Caraga
- Northern seaboard of Northern Mindanao
- Eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental
