Signal No.2 in parts of Luzon, Visayas due to 'Dante'

Signal No. 1 in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of Luzon and Visayas are placed under storm signals as Tropical Storm Dante (Choi-wan) is poised to make another landfall, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In a bulletin issued at 8 a.m., PAGASA said "Dante" was seen over the coastal waters of Romblon packing peak winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph.

It was moving west at 25 kph.

PAGASA said the storm is about to make landfall in the vicinity of Romblon. It previously made landfalls in Sulat, Eastern Samar and Cataingan, Masbate.

Wind signals

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 (damaging gale-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Luzon

Southern portion of Quezon (San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Dolores, Lucban, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, San Andres, San Narciso)

Batangas

Southern portion of Laguna (Majayjay, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Rizal, San Pablo City, Calauan, Bay, Los Baños, Alaminos)

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Extreme northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog)

Romblon

Western portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Milagros, Mandaon, Balud) including Burias Island

Visayas

Northern portion of Capiz (Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Pilar)

Northern portion of Aklan (Malay, Nabas, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Lezo, Numancia, Kalibo, New Washington, Batan)

Extreme northeastern portion of Iloilo (Balasan, Estancia, Carles)

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 (strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

Luzon

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Western portion of Kalinga (Pasil, Tanudan, Lubuagan, Balbalan, Tinglayan)

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Extreme southern portion of Isabela (Ramon, Cordon), Nueva Vizcaya

Western portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan, Cabarroguis, Diffun, Aglipay, Saguday)

Central and southern portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Rest of Quezon

Rest of Laguna

Cavite

Occidental Mindoro

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands

Western portion of Camarines Norte (Labo, Capalonga, Santa Elena)

Western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Lupi, Ragay, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pasacao, Pamplona, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Nabua, Balatan, Bato, Cabusao, Milaor, Canaman, Gainza, Camaligan, Magarao)

Western portion of Albay (Polangui, Libon, Oas, City of Ligao, Pio Duran, Guinobatan, Jovellar)

Rest of Masbate including Ticao Island

Western portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Magallanes, Bulan, Matnog)

Visayas

Antique,

Rest of Aklan

Rest of Capiz

Rest of Iloilo

Guimaras

Northern portion of Negros Occidental (La Castellana, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Pulupandan, Valladolid, San Enrique, La Carlota City, San Carlos City, Bago City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava, City of Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso)

Extreme northern portion of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Vallehermoso)

Northwestern portion of Cebu (Pinamungahan, Toledo City, Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Medellin, San Remigio, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands

What to expect

PAGASA said "Dante" may pass near or in the vicinity of Oriental Mindoro or Marinduque before making another landfall over Batangas-southern Quezon area.

A more north northwestward movement may begin Wednesday evening as the tropical storm moves over mainland Luzon. It may emerge over the West Philippine Sea via the Lingayen Gulf Thursday early morning.

"Dante" is also forecast to maintain its strength until it makes another landfall over mainland Luzon. But land interaction with the terrain of the island will weaken it into a tropical depression.

The state weather bureau said the tropical storm will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the following areas:

Calabarzon

Romblon

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Iloilo

Guimaras

Northern portion of Negros Occidental

Moderate to heavy rains are expected over:

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands

Rest of Negros Occidental

Northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan Islands

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect:

Central Luzon

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Rest of MIMAROPA

Negros Oriental

Rest of Cebu including Camotes Islands

Bohol

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte.

Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4 meters)

Seaboards of areas where Signal No. 2 is in effect

Remaining seaboards of Bicol region

Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3 meters)