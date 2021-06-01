




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Contingency plans ready for COVID-19 vaccines amid blackouts in Luzon â€” DOH
San Juan City residents queue for their COVID-19 shots at the Filoil Arena on May 24, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Contingency plans ready for COVID-19 vaccines amid blackouts in Luzon — DOH

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2021 - 6:26pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Authorities on Tuesday sought to assure that contingency plans are in place in COVID-19 vaccination sites and storage areas amid power outages in parts of Luzon.



"Yellow" and "Red" alerts in the Luzon grid were earlier raised Tuesday by the National Grid Corporation. It came as demand for electricity exceeded the available supply at a time of intense summer heat. 





Essentially, it would mean rotational blackouts in some areas that could also hit even facilities tasked to store COVID-19 jabs or administer it.



The National Vaccination Operations Center has since told its regional and local counterparts as well as its implementing units and sites to come up with the said plans.



In a message, the Department of Health said simulation activities should be done in the event of a blackout, and ensure the availability of back-up power sources.



"They are also mandated to closely monitor and report the temperature of their cold storage," DOH added.



Vaccines being administered in the Philippines to date are: Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Pfizer, which require to be stored at specific temperatures. 



By end-May, over 5.18 million doses of the jabs have been administered according to government figures.



More than 1.2 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated out of the 50 to 70 million target this year, while 3.97 million with their first dose.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      LUZON GRID
                                                      NATIONAL GRID CORPORATION
                                                      POWER OUTAGE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has found former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV guilty of libel over his media statements against then-Makati...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Some areas in eastern part of Philippines under Signal No. 2 due to 'Dante'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Some areas in eastern part of Philippines under Signal No. 2 due to 'Dante'


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Storm Dante was last spotted 270 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte, packing peak winds of 75 km per...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rotational blackouts may persist in the Luzon grid this week as large power plants have extended their unplanned outage and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic task force allows leisure travel in and out of NCR Plus 'bubble'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic task force allows leisure travel in and out of NCR Plus 'bubble'


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government's pandemic task force is allowing travelers from the so-called NCR Plus bubble to vacation in areas under...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP vows dismissal of killer cop after murder of woman in QC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP vows dismissal of killer cop after murder of woman in QC


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This is disgusting and unacceptable because the police should be the ones protecting our countrymen, and not the criminals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Court junks cyberlibel charge vs Ressa after Keng sought case dismissal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court junks cyberlibel charge vs Ressa after Keng sought case dismissal


                              

                                 11 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has dismissed the cyberlibel charge against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa after businessman Wilfredo Keng, private...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: Not all 'drug war' records can be released due to national security issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: Not all 'drug war' records can be released due to national security issues


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 15 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Duterte said human rights advocates can check police records or join law enforcement operations from a "healthy distance"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Drilon vows to oppose increased NTF-ELCAC funds in 2022, warns vs &lsquo;election war chest&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Drilon vows to oppose increased NTF-ELCAC funds in 2022, warns vs ‘election war chest’


                              

                                 15 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Tuesday vowed to oppose "tooth and nail" funds for the government's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Guidelines on arrests of violators signed over a year into quarantine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Guidelines on arrests of violators signed over a year into quarantine


                              

                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"We were very confident that we would be okay after the first wave, but suddenly it became very alarming when we had the surge,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NDRRMC: One dead, one missing reported in Soccsksargen due to 'Dante'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NDRRMC: One dead, one missing reported in Soccsksargen due to 'Dante'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
One person was reported dead and another missing in Soccsksargen region due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm “Dante,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with