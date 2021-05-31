PDP-Laban meet not in Duterte's schedule â€” Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged his allies at the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) to unite and to sustain efforts that would promote good governance in the wake of disagreements among some party officials over a meeting held yesterday.



In a pre-recorded message played during the PDP-Laban assembly in Cebu City yesterday, Duterte said the party has revolutionized the Philippines' political landscape by "pursuing genuine reforms and good governance in both the national and local levels." He called on his political allies to "stay true to the party's mission" of prioritizing the welfare of the people.



"As we continue to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, may we continue to work together in pursuing our initiatives that will strengthen our gains in good governance, especially those that will foster lasting peace and progress for our nation," Duterte said.



"Again, I call on all of my partymates to stand together and remain united not by personal interest but by our principles and values as we chart the future of our party and the rest of the nation," he added.



The president, who serves as the chairman of PDP-Laban, was not present during the meeting, which stirred controversy after the party's acting president Sen. Manny Pacquiao claimed that it was not authorized by the national council. Pacquiao had pointed out that under the party's constitution, any call for a national council assembly or meeting must be approved by both the chairman and the president.



Last Sunday, presidential spokesman Harry Roque revealed that Duterte was the one who asked PDP-Laban vice chairman and energy secretary Alfonso Cusi to preside over a meeting of the party. Roque said the party meeting was not in Duterte's official schedule.



"I have no idea other than he’s got a full schedule also in the Palace. As you know, in the afternoons, we are fully booked," the Palace spokesman said at a press briefing yesterday when asked why Duterte was not present during the meeting.



"I think it’s enough that the president signed in writing a memorandum authorizing Secretary Cusi to call the meeting today and made me announce it yesterday (May 30)," he added.



Roque said while Duterte is the chairman of PDP-Laban, he cannot dictate what the members of the party would do.



"That's why they are holding such meetings to determine the direction of the party. It is important to relay to the members of the party what their chairman has done in the last five years," he said.



Duterte for VP?



Asked about the possibility that PDP-Laban members would ask Duterte to run for vice president in 2022, Roque replied: "He still leaves it to God."



Pressed what would make Duterte seek the second highest post in the land, the Palace spokesman said: "A message from God because he has left it to God."



"Well, I guess, if the President thinks it is God’s will, he will make the proper announcement in due course," he added.



Last week, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said Duterte would seek the vice presidency if there is a "strong clamor" for him to do so. Some groups are pushing for a "Duterte-Duterte" tandem for next year's elections and are urging the President's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run for president. Carpio has said she might seek the presidency in 2034, not in 2022. Roque previously said the President is very eager to finish his term and to return to Davao City.



Roque said the issues surrounding PDP-Laban have not distracted Duterte.



"As you can see, life continues in Malacañang. Meetings are scheduled; meetings will be held; decisions will be made; decisions will be announced," he said.