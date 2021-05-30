




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PDP-Laban leadership hits Palace announcement of nat'l assembly
Sen. Manny Pacquiao (right) and Speaker Lord Allan Velasco are sworn in as PDP-Laban president and executive vice president, respectively, by Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III during a hybrid fellowship night at Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar on Wednesday.
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
PDP-Laban leadership hits Palace announcement of nat'l assembly

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2021 - 5:56pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:07 p.m.) — Tensions in the ruling PDP-Laban Party continue to show after a ranking exec criticized the announcement made by presidential spokesperson Harry Roque of a council meeting. 



This came after Roque, who is not a member of the party, announced earlier Sunday that PDP-Laban vice chair and Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi was directed by President Rodrigo Duterte to convene and preside over a council meeting.





"Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi as vice chairman of the ruling party PDP-Laban was directed by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, who serves as chairman, to organize, convene and preside over the council meeting," Roque said n a statement.



"This move, which is part of the democratic exercise, aims to consult party members and have fruitful and productive exchanges on issues affecting PDP-Laban," he added.



In a statement, PDP Laban's National Executive Director Ron Munsayac pointed out that only the chief executive, who serves as Chairman of the party, has the power to call an assembly. 



"With all due respect to the Presidential Spokesperson, the PDP Laban has its Constitution and Bylaws for a reason. It's very clear that only the Chairman (President Duterte) in coordination with the Party President (Manny Pacquiao) can call on the Party's National Council and/or Assembly," the statement read. 



"If this purported council meeting is sanctioned by our Chairman, how come we have not received any formal communication, only an announcement from his spokesperson who isn't even a partymate?"



To recall, PDP-Laban acting president Sen. Manny Pacquiao slammed Cusi for violating the party's constitution with his call for a meeting of the national council, a power that he said was Duterte's alone. 



READ: Pacquiao tells PDP-Laban to snub Cusi call for national assembly



Earlier this weekend, Pacquiao told Cusi not to "divide" the party "for his own interest" and urged his partymates to snub the call for the meeting, which he said was not sanctioned by national officers. 



"Let us follow the proper process. Sen. Manny Pacquiao will request for a meeting with chairman so the two party leaders can discuss and set the agenda for the legitimate national council meeting to be set a month before the filing of candidacies, or earlier if the chairman wishes," Munsayac said. 



The boxer turned senator earlier disowned calls for Duterte to run as vice president in the 2022 polls, going as far as warning Cusi against “poisoning” the minds of their party mates. 



“It's embarrassing that we're talking about politics as early as May. And then we will uproot some local executives, governor, mayors, party mates, some congressmen to go to Cebu to discuss politics,” Munsayac also said in mixed Filipino and English in an interview aired over One News’ “The Chiefs” earlier this weekend. 



PDP-Laban vice president for external affairs Raul Lambino, meanwhile, said Pacquiao cannot stop the assembly from happening on Monday in Cebu City because it was called by Duterte. He said under the party's constitution, only Duterte, as party chairman, "has the sole power to call the meetings of the national council."



Pacquiao's letter asking party members to ignore Cusi's invitation to the national council assembly "has no legal basis and only serves to confuse the members of the party," Lambino added.



Lambino also disputed Pacquiao’s claim that the only purpose of the meeting was to talk politics. He argued that it is just proper for PDP-Laban to hold consultations on how to support Duterte's agenda.



with reports from Alexis Romero, The STAR and ONE News PH


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PDP-LABAN
                                                      PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON HARRY ROQUE
                                                      SEN. MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 MGCQ not an option for NCR Plus in June
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MGCQ not an option for NCR Plus in June


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Areas currently under general community quarantine cannot yet shift to the more relaxed modified general community quarantine,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines reaches 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered &mdash; official
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines reaches 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered — official


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Galvez touted the said figure that came nearly three months since the much-needed inoculation efforts in the country beg...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Dante' intensifies, now moving westward &mdash; PAGASA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Dante' intensifies, now moving westward — PAGASA


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA in its 11 a.m. bulletin said the weather disturbance now packs 55 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Another 35.5 million workers to get jabs with expanded A4 list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another 35.5 million workers to get jabs with expanded A4 list


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
An additional 35.5 million workers are expected to be inoculated once supply of COVID-19 vaccines are ramped up, following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't should aim high instead of lowering 'realistic' year-end vaccination target &mdash; Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't should aim high instead of lowering 'realistic' year-end vaccination target — Robredo


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Realistic targets are okay. But for me, we will do better and act more urgently if we have higher targets."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP 'open' to probing into death of NDF peace consultant Reynaldo Bocala
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP 'open' to probing into death of NDF peace consultant Reynaldo Bocala


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
“If they want an independent probe, so be it. The PNP is open to that. But as in other cases, the Internal Affairs Service...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG deploys 50,000 cops, firemen to assist in COVID-19 vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG deploys 50,000 cops, firemen to assist in COVID-19 vaccination


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The fourth priority group in the vaccination program against COVID-19 is slated to include frontline workers in essential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Deployment ban to Saudi lifted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Deployment ban to Saudi lifted


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The temporary suspension on the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been lifted with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines protests China&rsquo;s presence near Pag-asa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines protests China’s presence near Pag-asa


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Foreign Affairs has lodged another diplomatic protest against China over the continued presence of Chinese...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with