Metro Manila mayors OK religious gatherings at 30% capacity
In this photo taken on September 2, 2020, a church volunteer (R) wearing a face shield gives communion to Catholics during a mass inside a church in Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

                     

                        

                           
Metro Manila mayors OK religious gatherings at 30% capacity

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2021 - 12:58pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The mayors of outbreak epicenter Metro Manila have allowed up to 30% venue capacity for religious gatherings, Malacañang said Friday.



“According to the Metro Manila Council, the mayors are now allowing religious gatherings at 30% venue capacity,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in Filipino.





Local government units are given the discretion to raise the venue capacity of religious gatherings as long as this would not exceed the 30% allowable venue capacity.



The government’s pandemic task force on COVID-19 response previously set venue capacity for religious gatherings at 10%.



Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces will be under general community quarantine “with heightened restrictions” until May 31.



Authorities loosened quarantine restrictions as COVID-10 cases continued to decline. The Philippines has so far reported 1.16 million infections, including 19,641 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

