73% of Senate employees vaccinated against COVID-19 â€” Sotto
Senate President Vicente Sotto III (right) leads the resumption of session Monday, May 17, 2021, after a Lenten break. Seven senators were physically present while 15 others attended the session virtually. (
Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB

73% of Senate employees vaccinated against COVID-19 — Sotto

(Philstar.com) - May 18, 2021 - 3:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — A majority of Senate employees have been inoculated against COVID-19, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said Tuesday. 

"As of today, the Senate has all the employees vaccinated at 73%. In other words, 73% of the Senate is already vaccinated," Sotto announced during a plenary session. 

The remaining 27% who are unvaccinated, he added, includes some senators. "[B]ecause ang usapan natin, huli tayo (our agreement was we would go last)." 

Commission on Appointments and Senate Electoral Tribunal employees are scheduled to be vaccinated this Saturday, he added. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel said security guards and janitorial staff were also included in the chamber's inoculation campaign. 

They did not mention the brands of the vaccines used and whether these were taken from the government's stockpile. 

However, in March, Sotto said the upper chamber was trying to procure 5,000 coronavirus vaccines for its staff whom he said are frontline personnel in essential services but have no priority allocations under the government's vaccination program.

"It's not the Senate that will go first [but] our employees. Of course, frontline workers in the Senate will go first," he told state-run PTV in Filipino at the time. 

He also said Senate leadership preferred vaccines from Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute and China's Sinopharm. Of these two, only Russia's Sputnik V has emergency use approval from local regulators. 

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. in a prerecorded pandemic task force meeting aired Tuesday said the government has administered a total of 3,001,875 jabs as of May 16, utilizing less than half of the 7.77 million doses it has received in total. 

Since the government kicked off its inoculation campaign earlier this year, Galvez said 719,602 people have been fully vaccinated and over 2.28 million have received their first dose. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 7, 2021 - 6:46pm

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

May 7, 2021 - 6:46pm

The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.

The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 

"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.

May 7, 2021 - 10:53am

The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.

Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.

Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.

“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson

May 5, 2021 - 9:51am

The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.

"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

May 3, 2021 - 7:14pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.

May 3, 2021 - 10:24am

A total of 1,510 tourism frontline workers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 30, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.

Workers from DOT-accredited and LGU-licensed quarantine/isolation facilities and non-quarantine DOT accredited accommodation establishments are included in the A4 Priority Group.

"We have also received word that LGUs who have already covered the majority of those in the A1 to A3 classification will also begin vaccinating those in the A4 group," Romulo-Puyat says in a statement.

