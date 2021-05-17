#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19 TALLY
EXPLAINERS
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH, DOST to study use of coronavirus booster shots
A health worker administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at FilOil Flying V Centre (San Juan Arena) on May 12, 2021.

DOH, DOST to study use of coronavirus booster shots

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 5:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — The health and science departments are planning to study the use of booster shots, which may offer enduring protection against the novel coronavirus and its variants.

In a briefing Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the officials of the Department of Health and the Department of Science and Technology as well as the vaccine expert panel have had “several meetings” to discuss the study.

“The proponent of this trial already presented to us their protocol,” Vergeire said.

Last month, the DOH said more evidence is needed to determine if a booster shot is necessary to protect people against COVID-19 following a statement of the head of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer that people will “likely” need a third dose of his company’s jab within six to 12 months of vaccination.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said the country was planning to procure booster shots from American pharmaceutical firm Moderna on top of the 20 million jabs purchased by the government and private sector.

Scientists currently do not know how long vaccines provide protection against the disease.

Mix-and-match of vaccine brands

Local experts are also looking at studying the possibility of pairing doses from two different COVID-19 jabs, Vergeire said.

Details of the trials, including the source of funding, are still being finalized.

So far, only four brands are being used in the government’s vaccination program: the vaccines developed by Sinovac Biotech, AstraZeneca, Gamaleya Research Institute and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Since the Philippine launched its vaccination campaign on March 1, only 714,432 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, 2.24 million have received the first of two doses of the vaccine.

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
San Beda alumni to Duterte: Take back remarks on West Philippine Sea row
San Beda alumni to Duterte: Take back remarks on West Philippine Sea row
3 hours ago
San Beda University graduates were particularly concerned about Duterte's comments that Beijing is in possession of the country's...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 69% of Pfizer jabs went to Metro Manila
DOH: 69% of Pfizer jabs went to Metro Manila
4 hours ago
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 69% of the 193,050 jabs supplied by global vaccine sharing...
Headlines
fbfb
Governors, mayors get vaccine priority
Governors, mayors get vaccine priority
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Local chief executives or LCEs in the country will now be among the A1 priority list for vaccination.
Headlines
fbfb
House priorities: Bayanihan 3, Leonen impeachment
House priorities: Bayanihan 3, Leonen impeachment
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Justice Marvic Leonen and the proposed P405.6-billion economic stimulus package...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker urges guidelines to protect delivery riders from unfair practices
Lawmaker urges guidelines to protect delivery riders from unfair practices
4 hours ago
"Delivery riders are responsible for so many transactions under community quarantine. But in exchange for delivering our orders,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Jardeleza tells SC: Dismiss pleas vs anti-terrorism law due to petitioners' lack of legal standing
Jardeleza tells SC: Dismiss pleas vs anti-terrorism law due to petitioners' lack of legal standing
By Kristine Joy Patag | 46 minutes ago
Retired Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza, tapped expert to help the Supreme Court to resolve anti-terrorism law petitions,...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF puts governors, mayors 2nd in line for COVID-19 vaccine priority
IATF puts governors, mayors 2nd in line for COVID-19 vaccine priority
1 hour ago
"They may not be doctors but they are equally frontliners because in all our strategies it is them who implement it," Palace...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP launches complaint referral and monitoring system
PNP launches complaint referral and monitoring system
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“Under this system, every complaint will be treated as urgent. Cops should keep in mind that time is of the essence...
Headlines
fbfb
5,979 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.149 million
5,979 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.149 million
1 hour ago
The Philippines on Monday reported 5,979 new coronavirus cases, bringing its overall count to 1,149,925.
Headlines
fbfb
Hospital utilization in Metro Manila in 'safe zone' &mdash; DOH
Hospital utilization in Metro Manila in 'safe zone' — DOH
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the healthcare utilization rate in the capital region decreased to 48%....
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with