Hospital utilization in Metro Manila in 'safe zone' â€” DOH
This photo taken on April 6, 2021 shows a relative wearing personal protective equipment attending to a family member with COVID-19 at a makeshift ward in a hospital in Manila.
AFP/Jam Sta Rosa

Hospital utilization in Metro Manila in 'safe zone' — DOH

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 3:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — The utilization rate for hospitals in Metro Manila has gone down, but the public should continue following health protocols, the Department of Health said Monday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the healthcare utilization rate in the capital region decreased to 48%. Healthcare utilization rate refers to the occupancy of intensive care unit, isolation and ward beds.

The utilization rate of ICU beds also decreased to 61% from 88% recorded during the peak of the surge in COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, the utilization rate for temporary treatment and monitoring facilities in the region was at 36%.

“The healthcare utilization and ICU utilization in the National Capital Region are now in the safe zone. But other areas in NCR Plus are still at high risk,” Vergeire said in Filipino during a briefing.

Hospitals in an area are considered to be in the “safe” zone if the occupancy is less than 60%.

Despite the lower utilization rate and implementation of relaxed quarantine measures in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces, local governments and the public must remain vigilant and practice health protocols, the health official emphasized.

“The implementation of new quarantine classifications in NCR Plus with heightened restrictions should not signal that we should be complacent in following minimum public health standards. In fact, we should strengthen our adherence to health protocols for us to bring down cases in NCR and other areas in the country,” Vergeire said.

She added local government officials should ensure the period between the detection of cases and isolation will be shortened. 

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be under general community quarantine “with heightened restrictions” until end-May.

Authorities eased restrictions in Metro Manila despite the positivity rate in the capital region hovering above the recommendation set by the World Health Organization for a safe reopening of the economy. 

 

