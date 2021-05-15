#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19 TALLY
EXPLAINERS
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
First batch of signatures for ABS-CBN's franchise renewal submitted to COMELEC
PIRMA Kapamilya submits over 20,000 signatures to the Commission on Elections.
PIRMA Kapamilya

First batch of signatures for ABS-CBN's franchise renewal submitted to COMELEC

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2021 - 5:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Volunteers have submitted to the Commission on Elections the first batch of signatures for a people’s initiative to grant ABS-CBN a fresh franchise over a year after the network was shut down by regulators for lacking a license.

PIRMA Kapamilya said Saturday it has submitted to the COMELEC over 20,000 signatures from registered voters in the third district of Camarines Sur for the poll body to validate.

It said that this represented 6% of all registered voters in that district, well above the 3% required by law for signatures to be considered for a people’s initiative.

“Ito ang unang pagkakataon na magagamit ang people’s initiative matapos maglabas ng bagong implementing rules ang COMELEC noong January 2020,” PIRMA Kapamilya said in a Facebook post.

(This is the first time that the people’s initiative will be used after the COMELEC released new implementing rules last January 2020.)

This is a small first step in the gargantuan leap that PIRMA Kapamilya has to take for it to accomplish its mission of bringing back ABS-CBN on free TV by legislating through a people’s initiative a new franchise for the network.

Republic Act No. 6735, or the Initiative and Referendum Act, requires that 10% of all voters sign a petition for a new law. It requires further the signatures of at least 3% of all voters in each legislative district.

Should PIRMA Kapamilya gather all the necessary signatures and the COMELEC validates them, a national referendum will be held where all registered voters can approve or reject the initiative’s proposal.

It is only when the majority of voters decide that they want to give ABS-CBN a new franchise that PIRMA Kapamilya’s objective would be met.

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gov&rsquo;t aiming for herd immunity in Metro Manila by November 27 &mdash; Galvez
Gov’t aiming for herd immunity in Metro Manila by November 27 — Galvez
6 hours ago
Asked about the government's original target to vaccinate 70 million people by year-end, Galvez said the government is now...
Headlines
fbfb
Esperon insists no further evidence needed for designation of Sison, 18 others
Esperon insists no further evidence needed for designation of Sison, 18 others
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. insisted that no further evidence is needed for the designation of Communist...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to sign term sheet for 40M Pfizer vaccines on Friday
Philippines to sign term sheet for 40M Pfizer vaccines on Friday
1 day ago
The Philippines on Friday will sign a term sheet with Pfizer for the procurement of 40 million doses of the coronavirus shot...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo camp refutes Trillanes on supposed gubernatorial run
Robredo camp refutes Trillanes on supposed gubernatorial run
By Xave Gregorio | 3 days ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s spokesperson refuted Wednesday former Sen. Antonio Trillanes’ claim that she...
Headlines
fbfb
Carpio creates online petition urging Duterte to retract West Philippine Sea statements
Carpio creates online petition urging Duterte to retract West Philippine Sea statements
1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte should retract his unconstitutional statements on the West Philippine Sea, retired Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippines detects 10 more cases of coronavirus variant first detected in India
Philippines detects 10 more cases of coronavirus variant first detected in India
37 minutes ago
Philippine health authorities announced Saturday that they detected 10 more cases of the more infectious coronavirus variant...
Headlines
fbfb
NCR Plus reopens further despite high coronavirus positivity rate
NCR Plus reopens further despite high coronavirus positivity rate
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Metro Manila, along with Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan, further reopened Saturday despite the positivity rate in the capital region...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA repatriates another 155 Filipinos from China
DFA repatriates another 155 Filipinos from China
1 hour ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday said it brought home another 155 Filipinos who were previously stranded...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 deaths in the Philippines top 19,000
COVID-19 deaths in the Philippines top 19,000
2 hours ago
Health authorities on Saturday recorded 6,739 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,13...
Headlines
fbfb
OCTA sees 30% cut in average new COVID-19 cases daily in Metro Manila
OCTA sees 30% cut in average new COVID-19 cases daily in Metro Manila
3 hours ago
The average new COVID-19 cases per day in Metro Manila has decreased by 30% to just 1,644 new infections over the past week,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with