#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
House panelâ€™s rejection of ABS-CBN franchise is final, chair says
Supporters of ABS-CBN gathered in front of its compound on the day the House of Representatives voted on its bid to be granted fresh legislative franchise.

House panel’s rejection of ABS-CBN franchise is final, chair says

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2021 - 12:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The rejection of ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise by a House committee is already final as no lawmaker appealed its decision, the panel’s chair said Thursday.

House legislative franchises committee chair Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan) said that any of the 70 lawmakers who voted to reject the media giant’s application for a franchise could have filed a motion for reconsideration, but none of them did.

“Thus the committee decision has become final,” Alvarez said, referring to the panel’s July 2020 vote to deny ABS-CBN a new license which led to job losses and an information-gap amid a raging pandemic and numerous calamities.

Alvarez also said that it is already “moot and academic” to take up the ABS-CBN franchise as the bill in the House’s unfinished business only seeks to grant the media giant a franchise until October 31, 2020.

But House records show that the chamber reconsidered on May 18, 2020 the proposal’s approval on second reading and reopened debates on the measure.

Under House Rule X, Section 56, lawmakers may introduce amendments to a measure after debates on it are terminated.

Philstar.com sought further clarification from Alvarez, but he has yet to respond as of writing.

Plenary vote

Alvarez’ statement came after Rep. Michael Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) attempted Wednesday to bring the committee report on a measure which seeks to grant ABS-CBN a provisional franchise up to a plenary vote.

Defensor contended that the plenary must take this up first before any other measure as it has been in the House’s unfinished business for months. The House rejected Defensor’s argument, but the leadership eventually committed to take up unfinished business beginning Monday.

Lawmakers who want ABS-CBN to be given a fresh franchise have been saying that the plenary could undo the panel’s decision to deny the TV network’s bid for a new license.

It is not clear, however, which way the House would go on the ABS-CBN franchise. Alvarez said he believes that the House leadership would rather let the next Congress decide on the media giant’s fate.

The House is also still dominated by allies of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has vowed to see the end of the TV network after it earned his ire for not airing his campaign advertisement and for supposedly taking sides during the 2016 presidential race.

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco has been silent on the matter, leaving his allies to issue conflicting views on a new franchise for the TV network.

Duterte has also signalled that any company seeking a franchise “won’t see the light of day” unless they pay the right amount of taxes, a remark that Malacañang said applies to the shuttered broadcast giant ABS-CBN.

A handful of lawmakers, however, have refiled bills which seek to grant ABS-CBN a new 25-year franchise.

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Filipinos whose working visas have been withheld during the administration of Donald Trump can now heave a sigh of relief...
Headlines
fbfb
Cavite cancels award for China firm&rsquo;s $10 billion Sangley project
Cavite cancels award for China firm’s $10 billion Sangley project
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The province of Cavite has cancelled its award of a $10-billion airport deal in Sangley Point, among the biggest projects...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines protests China&rsquo;s new coast guard law
Philippines protests China’s new coast guard law
By Pia Lee Brago | 13 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has filed a diplomatic protest with China over its new law authorizing its coast...
Headlines
fbfb
Army chief picked to lead AFP
Army chief picked to lead AFP
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
A Mindanao veteran and medal of valor awardee will be the next chief of the 140,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippin...
Headlines
fbfb
615 contacts of Bontoc variant cases reached
615 contacts of Bontoc variant cases reached
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health has reached 615 contacts of 12 persons infected with the new COVID-19 variant in Bontoc, DOH Undersecretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
US reaffirms commitment to Mutual Defense Treaty with Philippines
US reaffirms commitment to Mutual Defense Treaty with Philippines
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 12 minutes ago
Shortly after the Philippines filed a diplomatic protest over a new Chinese law that may put Filipino fishers in...
Headlines
fbfb
IBP: With lawyers killed and murders unresolved, people will lose trust in justice system
IBP: With lawyers killed and murders unresolved, people will lose trust in justice system
By Kristine Joy Patag | 25 minutes ago
Killings of members of the legal profession can erode the public’s trust in the justice system and embolden criminals...
Headlines
fbfb
Military intelligence chief sacked over misinformation in list of alleged communist rebels
Military intelligence chief sacked over misinformation in list of alleged communist rebels
34 minutes ago
"The publication of an erroneous list, originating from his office OJ2, of alleged NPA killed by the military is an unforgivable...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators scold Sinas for initially snubbing hearing on series of killings
Senators scold Sinas for initially snubbing hearing on series of killings
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Sen. Richard Gordon, chair of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, bristled at Sinas' absence, becoming further...
Headlines
fbfb
Global groups launch independent probe into alleged rights abuses
Global groups launch independent probe into alleged rights abuses
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The Independent International Commission of Investigation into Human Rights Violations in the Philippines or Investigate PH...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with