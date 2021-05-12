Vaccine panel waiting for Pfizer to seek permission on using COVID-19 jab for teens

MANILA, Philippines — The head of the vaccine experts panel on Wednesday said they are awaiting request from foreign drugmakers to use their developed COVID-19 jab on those belonging to younger age groups.

Regulators in the United States this week cleared Pfizer's vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds there, a significant development for protecting children from the virus.

Over a Laging Handa briefing, Dr. Nina Gloriani said Pfizer would only need to have its emergency use approval in the country amended for this.

"We actually look forward to that because this will address vaccination to age groups that other vaccines could not cover at present," she said in Filipino.

The manufacturer secured its EUA from the Food and Drug Administration in January.

An initial 193,050 doses from the COVAX facility also arrived this week, but this jab is only allowed so far for 16 and above.

Gloriani, however, said the first supply of Pfizer is still unlikely to be administered to children. She said the country would still have to follow its priority list for health workers, senior citizens and those with comorbidities.

Apart from the said vaccine, the VEP chief added Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are conducting studies on this too. The former, she said, is holding studies for inoculating children as young as six months to 11-years-old.

"Moderna is coming second to Pfizer and it will soon apply for amendment to their EUA," Gloriani said. "I think they're targeting around September this year."

The FDA has cleared Moderna too for emergency use. Its first doses could arrive in the country by June, according to senior administration officials.

Government had signed a supply deal for 20 million doses, but has yet to finalize the purchase.