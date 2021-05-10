Police officers check compliance of motorists to health protocols as they pass the boundary of San Mateo, Rizal and Marikina City on Thursday, May 6, 2021. President Duterte ordered the arrest of violators who are not wearing face masks properly.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Philippines sees 6,846 more COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - May 10, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 6,846 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's overall count to 1,108,826.
Today's development saw active cases down by 1,397 from yesterday's 61,294.
DOH has so far attributed the decrease in daily cases to fewer samples screened. Today, it said five laboratories did not turn in test results.
- Active cases: 59,897 or 5.4% of the total
- Recoveries: 8,193, bringing the number to 1,030,367
- Deaths: 90, or now 18,562 in total
What's new today?
- The Philippines will receive this afternoon its first supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 jab. The 193,000 doses are from the COVAX facility and not yet a direct purchase.
- DOH will seek emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration for Sinopharm, after it was cleared by the World Health Organization for EUA.
- 'NCR Plus' will get 500,000 of the 2 million doses of AstraZeneca that arrived in the country last week. A health official said this is to help contain the surge in the area.
- Resort guests at the Gubat sa Ciudad in Caloocan City were told to quarantine for two weeks. The resort was ordered closed after it was found to be operating despite being prohibited under modified enhanced community quarantine.
