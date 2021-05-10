Philippines sees 6,846 more COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 6,846 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's overall count to 1,108,826.

Today's development saw active cases down by 1,397 from yesterday's 61,294.

DOH has so far attributed the decrease in daily cases to fewer samples screened. Today, it said five laboratories did not turn in test results.

Active cases: 59,897 or 5.4% of the total



Recoveries: 8,193, bringing the number to 1,030,367



Deaths: 90, or now 18,562 in total

What's new today?