#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Vera Cruz now PNP's No. 3, task force commander as Binag retires
File photo dated December 2020 shows Police Lt. Gen. Joselito M Vera Cruz, the Chief Directorial Staff presiding the Simultaneous Turnover of Office in a simple ceremony held at Camp Crame in Quezon City with the incoming director of Directorate for Plans, Police Brig. Gen. Walter Castillejos, incoming director of Center for Police Strategy Management, Police Brig. Gen. Alexander Sampaga, and incoming director of Communication and Electronics Service, Police Brig. Gen. Conradi Gongon, Jr.
Photo courtesy of PNP

Vera Cruz now PNP's No. 3, task force commander as Binag retires

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 3:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Effective Tuesday evening, Police Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz is the next Deputy Chief for Operations of the Philippine National Police and commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield. 

This was confirmed in a statement sent to reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Vera Cruz replaces Police Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag in both posts with the latter slated to retire on April 24 and whose designation was terminated that same day.

Prior to his designation among the agency's Top 3, Vera Cruz served as chief of the PNP's Directorial Staff. 

The Joint Task Force COVID Shield is the implementing arm of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases composed of the police, military, fire protection bureau, and coast guard.

"As the new commander of this task force, I expect PLtGen Vera Cruz will continue the plans and programs of the previous commander and enforce strict quarantine rules in the country to mitigate the spread of the virus while waiting for the available vaccines," Police Gen. Debold Sinas, PNP chief, said in the statement.

Along with Binag and Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Vera Cruz belongs to the PMA "Hinirang" Class of 1987. He will turn 56, the mandatory retirement age in the PNP, in March 2022.

With Sinas set to retire himself in early May, Vera Cruz is among those in the running to be the next PNP chief.

"I'm not going to recommend [the next PNP chief] because it's not in my authority to recommend. It's only [Interior Secretary Eduardo Año] who will recommend," Sinas told reporters in Filipino at a pre-recorded press briefing Monday. 

"All of us will just follow the order of our president and our SILG, and whoever is chosen, he will be the best among us. All of the members of the command group are capable and skilled to lead the PNP." 

JOINT TASK FORCE COVID SHIELD JTF CV SHIELD PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Two months after the historic voting, the SC on Monday released the full copy of the ruling on Marcos’ poll protest...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG's Di&ntilde;o claims, for the second time, that he was 'misquoted' by media
DILG's Diño claims, for the second time, that he was 'misquoted' by media
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"Actually, we were just misquoted. There is no need to get a permit or clearance. My suggestion was just to coordinate with...
Headlines
fbfb
Public asked not to medicate before vaccination
Public asked not to medicate before vaccination
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee yesterday asked the public not to take paracetamol and anti-allergy...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte query answered: UN could pressure China on West Philippine Sea
Duterte query answered: UN could pressure China on West Philippine Sea
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
An order from the United Nations could pressure China to surrender its excessive claims in the South China Sea, a retired...
Headlines
fbfb
Janssen, Covaxin get nod from FDA
Janssen, Covaxin get nod from FDA
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to Janssen of Johnson & Johnson and Covaxin of Bharat...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
What to do if law enforcers visit your community pantry? Diokno offers tips
What to do if law enforcers visit your community pantry? Diokno offers tips
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 minute ago
If law enforcers approach community pantries and their organizers, veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno offers the following...
Headlines
fbfb
4 dead, 7 survivors found from cargo vessel incident in Surigao del Norte
4 dead, 7 survivors found from cargo vessel incident in Surigao del Norte
33 minutes ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Wednesday said the remains of four crew members and seven survivors of a cargo vessel in Surigao...
Headlines
fbfb
House probe into red-tagging of community pantry organizers, volunteers pushed
House probe into red-tagging of community pantry organizers, volunteers pushed
1 hour ago
The Makabayan bloc is pushing for the House of Representatives to investigate the alleged harassment, profiling and red-tagging...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA tasked with stopping illegal trade of ivermectin
FDA tasked with stopping illegal trade of ivermectin
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
“All operations to apprehend or seize goods must be done in coordination with the FDA,” Roque said.
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ: Facebook page linking people to malicious videos taken down
DOJ: Facebook page linking people to malicious videos taken down
1 hour ago
The Department of Justice’s Office of Cybercrime said the Facebook page linked to reports of social media users being...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with