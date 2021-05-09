#VACCINEWATCHPH
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
This handout photo taken on May 1, 2021 and receive from the Presidential Communications Operations Office - Office of the Global Media and Public Affairs (PCOO-OGMPA) shows workers unloading first batch of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from a plane shortly after arriving at the international airport in Manila.
AFP/PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OPERATIONS OFFICE-OFFICE OF THE GLOBAL MEDIA AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS, Handout

PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - May 9, 2021 - 8:49am

The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)

By Rudy Santos | 9 hours ago
Another batch of over two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the country yesterday through the COVAX Facility...
By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. yesterday said he has taken down his expletive-laden Twitter post against China...
By Ghio Ong | 9 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has allowed point-to-point travel for residents...
By Edu Punay | 9 hours ago
A bill seeking the registration of all prepaid SIM cards is being pushed in the House of Representatives amid rising cases...
17 hours ago
Health authorities on Saturday reported 6,979 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to...
By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday barred policemen from imposing punishment or hurting people...
By Robertzon Ramirez | 9 hours ago
Two Filipino crewmembers who were in critical condition due to COVID-19 infections are now stable, a few days after they were...
By John Unson | 9 hours ago
Government troops, some in armored vehicles, drove yesterday dozens of heavily armed members of the Islamic State-linked Bangsamoro...
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Authorities are eyeing the suspension of the regulatory power of the Food and Drug Administration and some provisions of the...
By Catherine Talavera | 9 hours ago
The government will set a new suggested retail price for imported pork possibly this week, Agriculture Secretary William Dar...
