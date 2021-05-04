#VACCINEWATCHPH
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 6

PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2021 - 1:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Supreme Court justices will continue their interpellation of government lawyers on their defense of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 on Tuesday.

On its sixth session, Associate Justice Rosmari Carandang will resume her interpellation and quiz government lawyers along with National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon.

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka said the oral arguments will be “same as last week” and be conducted via videoconferencing.

Carandang is so far the only magistrate to have grilled the Office of the Solicitor General that represents the government officials named as respondents in the 37 consolidated petitions questioning the law.

Solicitor General Jose Calida delivered the opening statement for the government on April 27, where he listed 17 arguments for the dismissal of the legal challenges against the ATA. challenging the anti-terrorism law’s constitutionality.

In defending the contentious law, Calida borrowed President Rodrigo Duterte’s words and ended his statement with: "For the law-abiding citizen of this country, I am addressing you with all sincerity: Huwag kayo natakot kung hindi ka terorista."

If the magistrates finish their interpellation of OSG lawyers on Tuesday, designate amici curiae or “friends of court” will deliver their statement. Retired Chief Justice Reynato Puno and former Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza were called in to help the SC dispose issues raised at the debates.

Tune in to the LIVE audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.

