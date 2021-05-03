This handout photo taken on May 1, 2021 and receive from the Presidential Communications Operations Office - Office of the Global Media and Public Affairs (PCOO-OGMPA) shows workers unloading first batch of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from a plane shortly after arriving at the international airport in Manila.
AFP/PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OPERATIONS OFFICE-OFFICE OF THE GLOBAL MEDIA AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS, Handout
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2021 - 7:20am
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended