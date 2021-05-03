#VACCINEWATCHPH
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
This handout photo taken on May 1, 2021 and receive from the Presidential Communications Operations Office - Office of the Global Media and Public Affairs (PCOO-OGMPA) shows workers unloading first batch of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from a plane shortly after arriving at the international airport in Manila.
AFP/PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OPERATIONS OFFICE-OFFICE OF THE GLOBAL MEDIA AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS, Handout

PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2021 - 7:20am

The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)

Palace: 'All or nothing' policies in West Philippine Sea dangerous, unproductive
15 hours ago
“The Filipino fishers are tired of Mr. Duterte compromising our sovereignty in the name of foreign loans and now, vaccines,” Hicap...
Headlines
Palace saddened by survey suggesting 60% of Pinoys hungry
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday attributed the high incidence of food insecurity to the loss of jobs caused by the pandemic and...
Headlines
Senators to government: Pre-pay COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
By Paolo Romero | 8 hours ago
This early, the Duterte administration must start working on the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines the country will need in...
Headlines
BI reminds public: Foreign tourists still barred from Philippines
17 hours ago
“Foreign tourists are still prohibited from entering the country and said restriction remains effective until it is...
Headlines
Hong Kong plan for compulsory vaccination ‘smacks of discrimination’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 8 hours ago
Hong Kong’s plan to make COVID-19 vaccines compulsory for around 370,00 foreign domestic workers before their contracts...
Headlines
Philippines to repatriate Pinoys from India
By Pia Lee-Brago | 8 hours ago
The Philippines will repatriate Filipinos in India who want to go home when commercial flights resume, Philippine Ambassador...
Headlines
Daily average down by 11% – OCTA
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 8 hours ago
The downtrend in new COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region continued last week, OCTA Research said yesterday.
Headlines
DOH: 5 priority groups immunized by midyear
By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
The Department of Health is looking to wrap up COVID-19 immunization for those under the five Priority Groups Category A within...
Headlines
Pagcor taps e-sabong to shore up revenue
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 8 hours ago
State gaming regulator Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. is ready to tap revenues from online gambling on electronic cockfights,...
Headlines
13,000 jobseekers qualify in virtual job fair
By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
Over 13,000 jobseekers are now a step closer to getting a new job, the Department of Labor and Employment said.
Headlines
