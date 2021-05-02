#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines sees 8,346 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.05 million
Emergency field hospitals installed by the Philippine Red Cross are seen at the Lung Center of the Philippines compound on April 29, 2021 to help augment its bed capacity in order to admit more patients in need of immediate hospital care.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Philippines sees 8,346 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.05 million

(Philstar.com) - May 2, 2021 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health officials on Sunday said 8,346 more Filipinos have contracted COVID-19, pushing the overall count to 1,054,983.

Today's numbers are still relatively high from the usual reported before the surge hit in March. The Department of Health said all laboratories were operational on April 30, 2021, but seven did not turn in test results. 

Active cases also decreased by 5,603 from the 72,248 yesterday.

  • Active cases: 71,472 or 6.8% of the total

  • Recoveries: 9,072, bringing the number to 966,080

  • Deaths: 77, or now 17,431 in total

What's new today?

  • The country saw an additional 57,440 cases last week, or from April 25 to May 1. Fatalities also climbed by 571.

  • Philippine Ambassador to India Raymond Bagatsing Jr. said repatriation of Filipinos from there could begin once commercial flights resume.

  • The Bureau of Immigration reminded the public that only foreigners with valid and existing visas are currently allowed entry to the country, despite the lifting of some travel restrictions.

  • Sen. Leila de Lima filed a measure that would grant 10 working days of paid COVID-19 leave for employees who get sick from COVID-19. This also includes those who need to undergo quarantine or unable to work from home.

