Philippines sees 8,346 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.05 million

MANILA, Philippines — Health officials on Sunday said 8,346 more Filipinos have contracted COVID-19, pushing the overall count to 1,054,983.

Today's numbers are still relatively high from the usual reported before the surge hit in March. The Department of Health said all laboratories were operational on April 30, 2021, but seven did not turn in test results.

Active cases also decreased by 5,603 from the 72,248 yesterday.

Active cases: 71,472 or 6.8% of the total



Recoveries: 9,072, bringing the number to 966,080



Deaths: 77, or now 17,431 in total

What's new today?