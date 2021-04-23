#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOH still crafting guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of fourth priority group
A person gets vaccinated at the Epifanio Delos Santos High School in Malabon City on April 23, 2021.
Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao

DOH still crafting guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of fourth priority group

(Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 5:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Friday it is still drafting the guidelines for the vaccination of frontline workers included in the fourth priority group for COVID-19 inoculation.

In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the government has yet to start inoculating workers who belong to the A4 priority group.

“We’re drafting the guidelines now. We just finished our meeting yesterday with the private sector… We will soon be issuing this,” Vergeire said.

The A4 priority group refers to economic frontliners in essential services. They will be next in line for vaccination after health workers (A1), senior citizens (A2) and people with comorbidities (A3).

Over 1.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the Philippines as of April 20. Only 209,456 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while more than 1.3 million have been afforded partial protection.

The government’s target is to inoculate up to 70 million people this year.

The country has so far recorded 979,740 COVID-19 cases, of which 102,799 are active. The severe respiratory disease has claimed the lives of over 16,000 people. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

