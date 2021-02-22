#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Debates on oral arguments on anti-terrorism law reset to March 2
This photo release shows the set up for the oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law petitions, conducted following safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supreme Court Public Information Office/released

Debates on oral arguments on anti-terrorism law reset to March 2

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 22, 2021 - 10:30am

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court on Monday reset the fourth day of the oral arguments on the Anti-Terrorism Act petitions to March 2.

“Considering that some of the Justices are on self-quarantine as a health precaution against COVID-19, you are hereby informed per instruction of the Honorable Supreme Court, of the suspension of the oral arguments scheduled on February 23, 2021,” the one-page notice from the Office of the Clerk of Court read.

The SC has not identified the magistrates on quarantine.

Oral arguments will resume on March 2, 2:30 p.m.

The SC was supposed to resume its interpellation of the petitioners on February 26. So far, only eight justices have propounded their questions to the seven oralists, with Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier intending to resume her interpellations on the fourth day of debates.

At a chance interview last Friday, Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta said they did not expect that a lot of their colleagues will ask a lot of questions to the petitioners, but they are hoping interpellation of petitioners will be finished on Tuesday.

Solicitor General Jose Calida, counsel for the respondents, has yet to present his opening statement, the government’s defense against the 37 petitioners lodged against the anti-terrorism law. The two amici curiae or “friends of court” have also yet to present their statements.

Since the suspension of session on February 16, petitioners composed of Indigenous Peoples and Moros have brought to the SC’s attention the arrest of two petitioners, Windel Bolinget and Chad Errol Booc.

In a manifestation filed last Wednesday, the petitioners told the court that the arrest of Bolinget and Booc “show the imminent danger that human rights defenders and dissenters face, particularly with the passage of the Anti-Terror Law.”

Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) also pressed the SC to issue a temporary restraining order against the law, citing Booc’s arrest and “threats” of prosecution by a certain military official under the law.

Peralta asked Lagman to put this in writing, noting that the lawmaker is reiterating the petitioners’ plea for TRO, so the Calida can comment on it. Deliberations on the prayer may follow.

Meanwhile, recaps of the first three days of oral arguments may be read herehere and here.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW SUPREME COURT
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 22, 2021 - 10:14am

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.

A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.

Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Michael Varcas 

February 22, 2021 - 10:14am

The fourth day of Oral arguments on the petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Law, which was scheduled on February 23, is suspended.

The Supreme Court says the oral arguments will resume on March 2 at 2:30 p.m.

SC clerk of court Edgar Aricheta says some of the justices are on self quarantine as a precaution against COVID-19.

February 9, 2021 - 3:10pm

Solicitor General Jose Calida says Aeta farmers Japer Gurung and Junior Ramos are withdrawing their petition-in-intervention to join the legal fight against the Anti-Terrorism Act.

He says, citing affidavits from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples' and the Public Attorney's Office, that the two say they were offered P1,000 to sign the petition.

They say they did not sign the petition-in-intervention voluntarily.

February 4, 2021 - 8:52pm

Inquirer.net condemns the threat of Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. to sue reporter Tetch Torres-Tupas for her report on two Aetas who sought help from the Supreme Court against the anti-terrorism law.

Parlade accused Torres-Tupas as a propagandist in a Facebook post on February 3.

"INQUIRER.net takes vigorous exception to the apparent red-tagging of our reporter and expresses alarm over Parlade’s attempt to sow fear, stifle dissent and curtail her right to make truthful and objective reports," Inquirer.net says in a statement.

January 25, 2021 - 9:01pm

Retired Supreme Court justices Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio Morales urge the high court to confirm whether social media post attributed to "Antonio Parlade" is an official communication from the government. 

The petitioners ask the SC to direct the Office of the Solicitor General to write an explanation about the post advising the public to be "watchful of groups opposing the anti-terror law.

"Though some portions directly name specific persons, the Post also groups together petitioners as part of 'individuals, groups and organizations' who should be monitored for 'pposing a law that will protect citizens from terrorists,'" the petition read.

January 15, 2021 - 4:25pm

The Supreme Court resets oral arguments on anti-terrorism law petitions to February 2, after Solicitor General Jose Calida said his assistant solicitor general and some staff tested positive for COVID-19. — Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US warns: China's &lsquo;unacceptable&rsquo; coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes
US warns: China's ‘unacceptable’ coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
The US on Saturday scored China for passing a new law that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels, accusing it of...
Headlines
fbfb
2 El Nido tourists from NCR caught with fake swab test results
2 El Nido tourists from NCR caught with fake swab test results
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Two female tourists from Metro Manila were nabbed after presenting fake swab test results upon arrival in El Nido in Palawan,...
Headlines
fbfb
Zambales prosecutor junks refiled rap vs teacher who offered bounty to kill Duterte
Zambales prosecutor junks refiled rap vs teacher who offered bounty to kill Duterte
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
(Updated 12:22 p.m.) "For, after all the issue at hand is a balance of the bill of rights, particularly the freedom of speech,...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Nationwide MGCQ to streamline travel rules
DILG: Nationwide MGCQ to streamline travel rules
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government is backing proposals to have the entire country placed under the most...
Headlines
fbfb
New Israeli drug successful vs fatal COVID-19 immune response in initial study &mdash; expert
New Israeli drug successful vs fatal COVID-19 immune response in initial study — expert
2 days ago
The biggest advantage of our drug is that it can be produced efficiently, effectively, rapidly, it's easy to produce at low...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on February 22 due to 'Auring'
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on February 22 due to 'Auring'
2 hours ago
Here is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces which canceled classes and work on Monday.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
'Auring' weakens before landfall over Eastern Samar
'Auring' weakens before landfall over Eastern Samar
3 hours ago
(Updated) Tropical Depression Auring may make landfall over Eastern Samar as a tropical depression or a remnant low pressure...
Headlines
fbfb
Baguio, Metro Manila temperatures drop to lowest this year
Baguio, Metro Manila temperatures drop to lowest this year
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Temperatures in Baguio City and Metro Manila yesterday dropped to 9 degrees Celsius and 19.3 degrees Celsius, respectively...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines cube satellite Maya-2 launched into ISS
Philippines cube satellite Maya-2 launched into ISS
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña yesterday announced the launch of the Philippines’ second...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with