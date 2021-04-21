NDRRMC: At least 3 dead, P56 million infra, agriculture damage due to 'Bising'
MANILA, Philippines — Death toll due to Typhoon Bising rose to three, while combined agricultural and infrastructure damage reached more than P56 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported on Wednesday.
In its latest situation report, the NDRRMC said that three people died and ten were injured in Bicol, Central and Eastern Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula regions. One person remains missing.
The NDRRMC however noted that they are validating the casualties.
The council also recorded P45,930,550.10 damage to agriculture in Bicol and Central Visayas regions.
It also noted P10.55 million damage to infrastructure. P10.5 million worth of infrastructure was damaged in Bicol and P50,000 in Eastern Visayas. In the Caraga region, the NDRRMC said Bising damaged two sea walls, one port and one tower base.
The report also said the typhoon affected 59,098 families or 229,829 persons in the 944 barangays in Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions.
Of these 3,848 families or 15,813 persons have been forced to seek temporary shelter in 236 evacuation centers while 5,535 families or 21,648 persons left their homes to stay with relatives or friends.
The government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units, have so far provided P171,156.20 worth of assistance to affected families in Bicol region, it added.
A separate report from the Philippine Coast Guard meanwhile showed that stranded passengers in affected ports are down to 39 as of 8 a.m. of Wednesday.
The passengers are stuck in Tabaco and Pasacao ports in Bicol, as sea conditions remain moderate to rough. Two vessels and one rolling cargo also remain stranded in the said ports.
State weather bureau Pagasa said in its 11 a.m. bulletin that Bising slowed down as it continues to move northwestward east of mainland Cagayan. At 10 a.m., the typhoon was located 360 km east of Tuguegarao City.
Weather forecasters said Bising is expected to weaken to severe tropical storm category by Saturday and exit the Philippine area of responsibility as a tropical storm by Sunday. — Kristine Joy Patag
Severe Tropical Storm Bising (international name Surigae) enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
This is the second tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.
TROPICAL CYCLONE UPDATE— PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) April 15, 2021
7:00 AM, 16 April 2021
At 6:20 AM today, Severe Tropical Storm "SURIGAE" entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was assigned the domestic name "BISING". Severe Weather Bulletins will be issued beginning at 11:00 AM today. pic.twitter.com/m4EJ4bcR5S
Seven areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 as Typhoon Bising slows down while maintaining its strength.
At 10 a.m., Bising was located 360 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan with winds of 175 kph and gusts of up to 215 kph. It is moving northwestward at 10 kph.
Areas under Signal No. 1:
- Batanes
- Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
- the eastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)
- the eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal)
- the eastern portion of Isabela (Ilagan, San Mariano, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Santa Maria, Delfin Albano, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Quirino, Gamu, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Reina Mercedes, Mallig, Burgos, Roxas, Cauayan City, Luna, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, Dinapigue, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro)
- the northeastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2 is still hoisted over the eastern parts of Cagayan and Isabela as Typhoon Bising continues to move over the Philippine Sea.
State weather bureau PAGASA says the tropical cyclone will gradually weaken as it moves away from landmass throughout Thursday and Friday.
At 4 a.m., Bising was spotted 395 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, packing maximum winds of 175 kph and 215 kph.
Typhoon Bising maintains its strength while it moves generally northward or north northwestward.
State weather bureau PAGASA says the weather disturbance is projected to gradually weaken and may be downgraded to severe tropical storm by Saturday evening or Sunday early morning.
At 10 a.m., Bising was located 475 km east of Infanta, Quezon with winds of 175 kph and gusts of up to 215 kph.
Typhoon Bising further weakens as it moves slowly northward on Tuesday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
The tropical cyclone will bring heavy to intense rains in Catanduanes while the eastern portion of Camarines Sur and Rapu-Rapu Islands will experience moderate to heavy rains.
At 4 a.m., Bising was located 505 km east of Infanta, Quezon with winds of 175 kph and gusts of up to 215 kph.
Typhoon Bising maintains its strength northward or north northwestward.
State weather bureau PAGASA says the tropical cyclone will gradually weaken from its current intensity throughout the remainder of the forecast period.
At 10 a.m., Bising was located 235 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 360 kilometers wast of Daet, Camarines Norte with winds of 195 kph and gusts of up to 240 kph.
