NDRRMC: At least 3 dead, P56 million infra, agriculture damage due to 'Bising'

MANILA, Philippines — Death toll due to Typhoon Bising rose to three, while combined agricultural and infrastructure damage reached more than P56 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported on Wednesday.

In its latest situation report, the NDRRMC said that three people died and ten were injured in Bicol, Central and Eastern Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula regions. One person remains missing.

The NDRRMC however noted that they are validating the casualties.

The council also recorded P45,930,550.10 damage to agriculture in Bicol and Central Visayas regions.

It also noted P10.55 million damage to infrastructure. P10.5 million worth of infrastructure was damaged in Bicol and P50,000 in Eastern Visayas. In the Caraga region, the NDRRMC said Bising damaged two sea walls, one port and one tower base.

The report also said the typhoon affected 59,098 families or 229,829 persons in the 944 barangays in Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions.

Of these 3,848 families or 15,813 persons have been forced to seek temporary shelter in 236 evacuation centers while 5,535 families or 21,648 persons left their homes to stay with relatives or friends.

The government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units, have so far provided P171,156.20 worth of assistance to affected families in Bicol region, it added.

A separate report from the Philippine Coast Guard meanwhile showed that stranded passengers in affected ports are down to 39 as of 8 a.m. of Wednesday.

The passengers are stuck in Tabaco and Pasacao ports in Bicol, as sea conditions remain moderate to rough. Two vessels and one rolling cargo also remain stranded in the said ports.

State weather bureau Pagasa said in its 11 a.m. bulletin that Bising slowed down as it continues to move northwestward east of mainland Cagayan. At 10 a.m., the typhoon was located 360 km east of Tuguegarao City.

Weather forecasters said Bising is expected to weaken to severe tropical storm category by Saturday and exit the Philippine area of responsibility as a tropical storm by Sunday. — Kristine Joy Patag