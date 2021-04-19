Philippines logs 9,628 new COVID-19 cases, pushing total to 945,745

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 9,628 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's overall count close to a million.

Today's development saw fatalities crossing the 16,000th mark. Active cases also saw an increase of 286 or from the 141,089 on April 18.

Active cases: 141,375 or 14.9% of the total



Recoveries: 9,266, bringing the number to 788,322



Deaths: 88, or now 16,048 in total

What's new today?