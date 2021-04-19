Members of the Quezon City Police District and barangay officials conduct a checkpoint under "Oplan Sita" to monitor motorists passing along Batasan Road in Quezon City as part of government's pandemic response protocols on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Philippines logs 9,628 new COVID-19 cases, pushing total to 945,745
(Philstar.com) - April 19, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 9,628 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's overall count close to a million.
Today's development saw fatalities crossing the 16,000th mark. Active cases also saw an increase of 286 or from the 141,089 on April 18.
- Active cases: 141,375 or 14.9% of the total
- Recoveries: 9,266, bringing the number to 788,322
- Deaths: 88, or now 16,048 in total
What's new today?
- The DOH said the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines will resume for below 60-year-olds. It came after the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration.
- Local governments in Metro Manila have distributed P4.47 billion or 40.07% of financial aid to those affected by the stricter lockdown in 'NCR Plus,' according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government.
- A health official said 191,982 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 at present, with 1.26 million already inoculated with the first dose.
